Macron is going down in the disgrace and ignominy that has characterized his entire reign. The address last night that he deigned to give had zero pertinence to the causes of the protest, but he did his best to put on his indignation act and is going to go all out, deerstalker cap on his head, to track down the perpetrators of this terrible violence! Melanchon, much as I think he should have handed over the keys to the LFI to younger people long ago, was born for this moment. His counter is to pour scorn over the pauvre type which supposedly leads this "government", Lecornu, or as I think of him, Macron's barrista. The secretary of the interior "took responsibility" for the sad and ridiculous policing of Saturday's vandal's special, and offered his resignatiion, which Macron refused. As Melanchon pointed out, , Laurent Nuñez (the interior minister) found 17000 police to guard the pope on his visit to Paris two weeks ago, but somehow couldn't find 10,000 on Saturday as the destruction all too predictably commenced. The 10,000 were of course busy harrassing the legal demonstration and showing it with tear gas - so much fun!
“I’m so bored. I hate my life.” - Britney Spears
Das Langweilige ist interessant geworden, weil das Interessante angefangen hat langweilig zu werden. – Thomas Mann
"Never for money/always for love" - The Talking Heads
Das Langweilige ist interessant geworden, weil das Interessante angefangen hat langweilig zu werden. – Thomas Mann
"Never for money/always for love" - The Talking Heads
Monday, October 19, 2026
Macron checks out
I read some American commentary that okay, the burning of the Limoge will break this protest down and we will go back to handing France over to Le Pen. I sympathize - it is much harder to envision the causes of the protests than to marvel at the flames of a torched building. How do you film the anger that the average French consumer feels everytime she goes to the Intermarche and sees the price of hamburger meat has risen, during the week, one or two more Euros? Or that the packages are more expensive and the weight of them is less? How do you film the parents - such as me myself - as they hear about the college in which repairs are noisily being made while teachers try to teach, or the class - in Victor Hugo it was English - that has lost its prof and has replaced said prof with a circus troupe of substitutes, which are intermittent at best? And this is a very very bourgeois middle school. I doubt the instagram videos of the rats that roam the hallways of the lycee in Seine St. Denis have made it to CBS news.
The rats are still there, the prices are still rising, the governmentt is still lead by an amateur, the budget has not been vetted and voted on for a year and a half, the debt is now larger than Germany's, the taxes on businesses and rich people are still some of the lowest in French history. And the beat goes on.
That figure mimicking a president on TV last night has already checked out. He could give a fuck. Like his model, Giscard D'estaing, the best he can hope for is to be forgotten
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Macron checks out
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