Tuesday, August 18, 2026

Notes on an Irish vacation

 


- On the last day here,  in the sauna of Dublin’s Boddington Hotel, to be exact, I saw, or perhaps the sensory word I’m looking for is heard, the origin of Joyce’s Dubliners. Not denying the mythic pattern, the Irish and indeed world history, the immense theological knowledge, the intertextuality that Joyce could pull out of his ass by the yardful – to all of that I tip my hat, of course. But the birth is from Irish small talk, of which I was a privileged witness sitting there absorbing the heat on a bench above two types – a good looking gent in his fifties and a pretty woman who in the course of conversation revealed her age to be 58. It was hard to say whether these two knew each other extensively or had met for some convention at the hotel, but the man was sharing his tale of stomach upset and ulcer that had put him off his feed for who knows how long and the woman was full of commiseration, for hadn’t she too had a sickness in her 51st to 54th years? And he was on about how the pi

lls worked but he didn’t want to get addicted, and she was on about how you can’t let things go to fast, for they will go fast, and the man said he couldn’t even fucking take a walk and his dad had said the same thing about time, said it to him when his dad was sixty, and the woman instanced a recent news item, even from yesterday, the whole family in that terrible car crash, out for a vacation they were, and the man had heard of it, and the woman said they’ll never get back their life.


And I had to think of the two Dubliners who bought tickets to go to the top of the Nelson pillar of accursed memory. Or of Stephen Daedalus’s extensive and crumbled jottings. Notes to self.








- In William Butler Yeats’s poem In Memory of Major Robert Gregory there is a verse that goes:

“And then I think of old George Pollexfen,

In muscular youth well known to Mayo men
For horsemanship at meets or at racecourses,
That could have shown how pure-bred horses
And solid men, for all their passion, live
But as the outrageous stars incline…”

 

I quote this quite dispassionately, but I have memories mixed with it – walking down the slope of Church Street in Clarkston Georgia as a high school student whose sense of poetry and the larger life I thought I could never live on roads like that of Church Street in a suburban Atlanta was stirred by Yeats so that these verses were more than verses, once, but files by which I’d saw the bars of the prison – a heated adolescent idea.







In Yeats’s biography, he mentions,  briefly, that George Pollexfen was a mystic, an uncle, and that he lived in Ballina. I have now been to Ballina and it is Church Street in Clarkston with uglier buildings and a Papa Johns that serves fries with its Pizza. It is true that “Many ingenious lovely things are gone/ That seemed sheer miracle to the multitude”, but lets not get carried away with Greek ivories- there’s always Church Street in Clarkston Georgia, in a point of view that has entirely dwindled, in a man that has waxed and waned and seen Ballina on a gloomy drizzly day.

Of course, very likely the Anglo-Irish relatives of Yeats’s were acquainted more with the Knox-Gore family, who lived rather eccentrically in a modest castle and a fairy wood, the Belleek forest, outside  Ballina. The Knox-Gores were great ones for horseflesh, and so was Pollexfen.

- The impressive mountain peak above us, which in the morning was wreathed with clouds, is called Croag Patrick, a name that our tongues play with a bit: Croag, Craig. It comes up from the Clewe bay, which made Westport a considerable export import competitor of Galway and Sligo at one point, until the bay’s comparative shallowness made for problems with the modern deeper freightors. All that is knowledge from the cruise, which we took three days after this ascent I’m talking about.

The Rough Guide says of the peak’s trail: “… taking an average of 3 and ½ hours return, is easy to follow, though steep in places – you will need good walking shoes and a stick.” True enough, although it would have been nice to add that it isn’t the steepness as much as the way the path up to the top is firstly dirt, scree, and some medium boulders, and secondly something like oyster shell, easy to tread, and for the last third is a winding nightmare of jagged broken boulders and small ones that seem deliberately designed to impede the walker and to send signals to the knees and legs that are received even days afterwards.

Hazel sticks are definitely a necessity, even as we are summing these things up from the parking lot and having no idea of what the path is like. So we get them, two euros a piece at the kiosk, and start off in high spirits. The clouds lift, the views spread out below us, and we talk of what the guide book says – that pilgrims make the trek on Reek Sunday, the last Sunday in July. Barefoot! That sounds like with a little tricky footing and sneaks we ought to do nicely.

Up we tread. Up we plod. We make our way up the path of dirt, scree, small boulders, and we see the hills on either side of us in panoramascope all the way to the Ocean and the islands in the bay, and we think that this is what we came for. We picnic on some boulders a third of the way up. Tuna sandwiches. Apples. Blueberries. Water.

At this point, unbeknownst to us, we were merely a ticklish distance along – a fourth of the way, maybe. The mile and a half to come would not be so easily covered. Oh, we were walking over the mountain, but, as we saw in retrospect, the mountain was also walking over us. I myself began to doubt of everything when, in the end, I was going up the craggy, helixy curves that were in steep ascent, in a sheer grade of crazy rockiness, to the grassy couple acres of the summit. I was being passed by young hikers chatting and picking their way without much effort, and by more middle aged and elder types who encouraged each other – we were strangers all but bound by the journey, I suppose. It was nice to see bare chested rather athletic looking men getting all deflated as the climb went on, and sitting down, finally, tacitly admitting that no, they were not going to bull their way up. And myself, I thought, what the fuck am I doing here? I knew the top would not be worth this much strain on the old body.

The mountain was definitely walking over me. Later, we made our way back to Enniscrone and had a quiet spaghetti dinner and exhaustion ran around the table.

- So many ruined fortresses, abbies, houses. So many cows and sheep and their odor in the wind. Particularly recommend Easky for its cliffs, and the cliffs near Ceid Fields, although the latter are not for wandering around on a windy day. Every day there is, of course, windy, so there is that.

Other notes will come as I think of them, my comrádaí!

 

 

 

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Notes on an Irish vacation

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