I have been reading Kapuscinski’s book The Shah, about the Iranian revolution, and it brings back memories of the seventies. And it brings up a puzzle: how is it that the U.S. became the anti-Shiite superpower? Weirdly, Americans always conflate, when being Islamophobic, Sunni Islam and Islam altogether – for instance, in the American conviction that all Moslems forbid portraying Mohammed. In many ways, the Shi’ites are a better match for Americans, but by sheer chance – the alliance with the Saudis and Israel – the US really does act like the great Satan to Shi’ites. I doubt many Americans even know what Shi’ites are is the thing.
“I’m so bored. I hate my life.” - Britney Spears
Das Langweilige ist interessant geworden, weil das Interessante angefangen hat langweilig zu werden. – Thomas Mann
"Never for money/always for love" - The Talking Heads
Das Langweilige ist interessant geworden, weil das Interessante angefangen hat langweilig zu werden. – Thomas Mann
"Never for money/always for love" - The Talking Heads
Wednesday, July 08, 2026
US versus the Shi'ites the puzzle of the great Satan
Sometimes, history is a concatenation of coincidences, much like a slapstick comedy routine.
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US versus the Shi'ites the puzzle of the great Satan
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