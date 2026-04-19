ON FREE LUNCHES

I am culling this from page 2 of Greg Mankiw’s
popular Essentials of Economics – used by hundreds of Econ 101 classes, tucked
under the arms of thousands of students, who paid a hefty price for it:
You may have heard the old saying, “There ain’t no such
thing as a free lunch”. Grammar aside, there is much truth to this adage. To
get something we like, we usually have to give up something else that we also
like.
I like to think of them, those thousands of scions of upper
class households, products all of them of years of free lunches, nodding to
this crackerbarrel truism. One of the great principles of education is to blind
yourself to the self-evident. It is part of one’s self-fashioning, and it is
especially useful as these scions go on to get positions in the upper ranks of
management, investment, etc., and can look about them and say: I earned this.
By their truisms you shall catch them – the rhetorical ratcatcher’s faith. My faith,
really. The crack in the neo-classical economics façade – the underpinning of
that big neo-other, Neoliberalism – leaps off the page at the beginning of the
enterprise. If one looks deeply enough, many of the ideological decisions
that go into the neoclassical model congregate around the idea that there is no
free lunch – or as Mankiw translates it, there are almost always trade-offs.
Defined, of course, as preferences. What you like and what you like better –
the Jack and Jill of the economics textbook.
The first and most important of those decisions that
background this nursery rhyme story is that the local difference between the
person who pays for and offers the lunch and the person who eats it, free, is
of no concern to economics. Thus, all sociology is given the bum’s rush at this
banquet. The economist’s truth stops at the fact that if there is a free lunch,
someone is paying for it, and that in the end, we are all someone. And it is
true that if x is paying for y’s lunch, if we just move a level upward we can
treat them as variables, so that y paying for x’s lunch is the same thing. But
what if that move up the level is missing an essential fact – which is that
there is always somebody paying for the lunch, and somebody eating it free? And
what if there is a whole class of x’s who offer a whole class of y’s free
lunch?
Of course, the neo-c’s have dealt in some vague way with
this by calling it all “investment”. So when x is the parent and y is the
child, the x is really not giving y a free lunch, but preparing for the distant
future when y has to decide whether to pay for the medical bills of x or let x
die in the street.
This, it seems to me, however clever it seems to Gary Becker
and his followers, is humanly as dumb as possible. Spell it out this way and
there will only be a few of the 18 year olds who will nod sagely. These we can
safely assign to the libertarian camp.
However, we are certainly not done with the free lunch
model. For there are, of course, less benign examples of the free lunch
relationship. One could say – if one was a classical, rather than a
neo-classical, economist – that the most obvious one comes in the ability of
Capital (that devourer of free lunches) to get its free lunches from the
performance of Labor (that provider of profit) through exploitation. And if we
grant this model, then free lunches abound, and one of their systematic forms
is called Capitalism.
It is here that the ideological decision to treat x and y
and variables on either side of the free lunch situation shows its genius, and
demonstrates the dialectical position of “individualism” in Capitalism. For
both y and z, in this model, are individuals – and nothing else. There,
individuality is without content, a pure placemarker, which is all the better for founding a society
based on individualism. Because content actually creates solidarity. Content
would actually point to differences of all kinds between x and y. If x is the
laborer and y is the corporation, for instance – but the corporation, per the
Supreme Court, treated as a “person” – than we can ignore all power imbalances,
and regard individuals as “earning their worth”, each and every one of them, as
they cleverly engage in tradeoffs – for instance, allowing the free lunch set
at the top to fire them all and relocate the factory to some other locale of x-s,
because in the end that means the corporation can produce goods cheaper, and
won’t those fired x-s, now working for Ubereats, be happy with the state of
massive tat to which they will now have access? It is almost as if, hmm, it
were the laborers living off the free lunches provided by the christ-like
bosses!
This is an idea that has boldly occurred to many a
neo-classical economist. Because while the billionaire – which in some, well,
humanly truer model of the world, are living massively off free lunches piled
one on top of the other until we can’t see the summit – is working and working,
day and night, labor is inclined, sadly, to laze around, and will only be
encouraged if we tax the billionaire to build a system of social insurance for
the laborer. That is free world dystopia. During the Great downturn, in the
years between 2009-2011, the NYT gave a column to a University of Chicago
economists, Casey Mulligan, who invariably sounded this note. The worry
expended by Casey Mulligan over some worker, somewhere, slacking because he or
she didn’t need to worry about paying the monthly vig to the insurance company
to get the terrible $10,000 deductible all fault health insurance policy was
enough to make the angels on high weep – with laughter.
In heaven there is no giving or taking – it is free lunches
for all. Jesus was the prophet of big rock candy mountain, make no mistake.
To wind this up: the free lunch is what civilization is
built on, for good or ill. Limiting the free lunches of Capital is an excellent
way to ensure better free lunches for the kids.
1 comment:
I'm so fucking tired of rich people!
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