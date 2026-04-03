It’s just that demon life has got you in its sway…

In Fathers and Sons, Bazarov, the nihilist hero and the son of an old army doctor, makes a remark to his friend and disciple, Arkhady, son of Nikolai Kursanov, an aristocrat and landowner, about the latter: “The day before yesterday I saw him reading Pushkin,” Bazarov continued… “Do explain to him that that will never do any good. After all, he’s not a boy: it’s time he threw that he threw aside that nonsense: wanting to be a romantic in these days!”
I recently re-read Fathers and Sons. It was in this remark,
and others of that type, that I recognized something, that a grand thesis suddenly
presented itself in my mind.
But I have to preface the grand thesis riff with a little
autobiographical remark.
In 1970, I was 12. In 1980, I was 22. That decade marks me –
though I have ranged pretty far to be sitting here in Paris, with a wife and a
boy and my life, such as it is, entering the retirement twilight, it is most
likely the case that I am of the 70s generation.
In Russian intellectual history, the members of the “1830”
generation, like Herzen, self-identified as such. So did the “youth” – the generation
of the 1860s, the shestidesiatniki. These identifications are, of course, fluid
and non-binding – and yet they evoke something like different moods and modes
that are actually experienced. In the 1830s, Herzen and Turgenev, among other
intellectuals, took it as their task to propound, or to pound out, what it
meant to be a member of the Russian civilization. An important word, for this
cohort – to be a member of a civilization was, above all, an existential task.
Were they to be real subjects, like the Europeans (the idea of a European
subject, here, meant basically a thing composed of bits of the French
Enlightenment, bits of Hegel, and bits of the English economists, but it meant,
as well, to dress in a certain way, feel in a certain way, love in a certain
way – above all it meant freeing the serfs), or were they condemned to be
Russians under Nicholas – a sort of slough composed of Dead Souls, samovars and
flies. And yet, wasn’t that slough a warm and live thing, unlike the mere
surface of the Europeans?
For the sons, however, the shestidesiatniki: this generation
of the 1830s, which rose up and were put down in 1848, was full of the most
pathetic dreamers. Reading Pushkin! What rubbish.
The struggle between the heirs of these decades was fought
out, most openly, in Russian literature – in poems and novels. Novels such as
Fathers and Sons.
Now: here’s my grand thesis. If I think of the generation of
the sixties, and the generation of the seventies, in America, and so on, it is
striking to me that the terrain in which our generational mood, so to speak,
was fought out – our Russian novel – was popular music. Instead of Herzen and
Turgenev, instead of Chernyshensky and Pisarev, instead of Doestoevsky and
Tolstoy, the terrain was the British invasion, Bob Dylan, Motown, R & B, Disco,
and Punk.
This is not about the aesthetic quality of these cultural
products, but rather their existential, identifying effects. What Bazarov says
about poor Nikolai Kursanov and his affection for Pushkin could easily have
been said by some late seventies punk about some aging hippie child’s affection
for the Beatles. It is not just a comment about the Beatles as a group, it is a
comment about the whole little world in which you would listen to the Beatles,
you would know their songs, you would quote them occasionally, you would care
for them in a certain way.
It is a sociological fact that I don’t quite understand
about my own growing up that it was not novels, or movies, or television –
which were all massively consumed, of course – but popular music, albums and
concerts, that provided the terrain upon which was fought out a certain mood
and a certain existential identification that gets harked back to, that still can
suddenly start up in the brain. A sound, lyrics.
Myself, I read enormously between 12 and 22, and would not
have thought of myself as a “fan” – but I know, now, that even though I did
read the Russian novels then and thought I was Ivan Karamazov, my lodestar was
really Bobby Dylan. Like everybody else I knew, my little bit of this history was enacted more
through music than anything else. This was true for the back of the class, the
fans of Freebird and Southern Rock, as well as the front of the class, the fans
of David Bowie and Patti Smith.
I don’t think that popular music plays this role for, say,
my son’s generation. Rap is very important, but it doesn’t set the communal
mood. I’m sure that mood is set by Internet genres that we don’t really have
genre knowledge of – social media, for instance. What is Tik Tok or Instagram? I’m
not sure they bear the burden of the Russian novel. Perhaps, in fact, the task
of existential identification comes and goes – is there any need of it, or
desire for it, at the moment?
In the creche, the nursery located behind our apartment, the
three year olds are chasing each other around and screaming at the top of their
lungs at this moment. I can’t tell you what their communal mood will be. Out of
those screams, what art, what tragic love, what happy or sad life arrangements are
to come I can’t divine. I can only look backwards, it seems.
But Fuck it. Lot’s wife has always seemed much saner to me than
her husband, with his bizarre methods of childrearing. Three cheers for the
backward’s glance.
2 comments:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Y9KC7uhMY9s&list=RDY9KC7uhMY9s&start_radio=1
-sophie
Nice Marvin Gaye. Back in the 70s, I was perhaps more a Bill Withers guy. Like this song, Use Me, which made me feel... understood. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LuzlbR5V_hc&list=RDLuzlbR5V_hc&start_radio=1 Which Grace Jones made her own in the Nightclubbing album. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cNa-8Xcl7IA&list=RDcNa-8Xcl7IA&start_radio=1
Post a Comment