Assassination blues

1.The Headline in the New York Sun, April 15, 1865 was:
HORRIBLE! THE PRESIDENT ASSASSINATED! MR. SEWARD’S THROAT CUT AND HIS SON ASSAULTED.
“The theatre was densely crowded, and everybody seemed delighted
with the scene before them. During the third act and while there was a
temporary pause for one of the actors to enter, a sharp report of a pistol was
heard which merely attracted attention, but suggested nothing serious, until a
man rushed to the front of the President’s box, waving a long dagger in his
right hand, and exclaiming “sic semper tyrannis” and immediately leaped from
the box, which was in the second tier, to the stage beneath, and ran across to
the opposite side, making his escape amid the bewilderment of the audience,
from the roar of the theatre, and mounting a horse, fled.”
The Sun’s reporter was in such a stupor that his report is a
mess of confusions of both grammar and sense – where was the horse, anyway?
2. Some addresses:
Dealy Plaza, Dallas Texas
The Lorraine Hotel, Memphis Tennessee
146, rue Montmartre, Paris
11, rue de la
Ferronerie, Paris
4, Rue Rollin,
Paris
20, Rue de la
Cordellerie, Paris.
3. I have been to Dealy Plaza and paid homage to Smiling
Jack. Hell, when I was a 5 year old I saw it on tv, the black and white tv
downstairs, in York, Pennsylvania. I’ve not been to the Ford’s theatre. I had a
crush on Abe Lincoln when I was a schoolboy, and still wish he had not gone to see
My American Cousin, much as I respect
the fact that he needed a break from stress.
My list of addresses is a list of assassinations. Do the
places where the shot was fired, the knife was thrust, remember? The spirits of
the place – Lares – kept a memory, it was once thought. Some trace, some
mnemonic vibration. We have now moved those vibrations to other crossroads in
the brain, crossroads of neurons. There, somehow, they exist. But we still
retain, in popular culture, a certain dread of certain places. The haunted
house. The slasher is killed and maniacally, in sequel after sequel, reassembles
and reattacks. The spirit remains – or the box office and the laws of gender
make their fated demands.
4. I did not go to the book depository in Dealy Plaza. All
respect, though: JFK’s assassination continues its underground existence in the
nether side of this country. A world within a world, Lee thinks in Don Delillo’s
Libra.
I’ve never been to the Lorraine Hotel, never gone out of my
way to go to Memphis, though I have been to the MLK memorial in Atlanta. Nor to
the Ambassador Hotel in Los Angeles, where Bobbie Kennedy was, astonishingly,
shot and killed. It is a rare thing that two rich and powerful men are gunned
down in America. That is usually reserved for the mean and the lowly.
In French, assassination is often used to mean murder, but
in the English speaking world, that term is usually reserved for high fliers.
Myself, if I was so unfortunate as to meet a bullet, a knife, a hatchet, and so
on, would be reported as murdered. Killed. But the president, or king, or
leader of the revolution, or other highly placed individuals get assassinated
when the projectile ends their dreamtime on this earth.
5. The French assassinations on my list: Jaures, on July 31,
1914; Henri IV, May 14, 1610; Henri Curiel, 4 Rue Rollin, May 4, 1978; and
Jean-Paul Marat, July 13, 1793.
Paris is the capital city of assassinations. I have merely
listed a small number from among the hosts of spies, White Russians, Presidents,
Ambassadors, and others who have been put down in this beautiful city.
Fourmillante
cité, cité pleine de rêves,
Où le spectre en plein jour raccroche le passant !
6. Assassinations are the center of little worlds, and upset
the standard intellectual belief in uniformian historiography, one that does
away with “great men” and puts social forces or production or the progress of
knowledge in its place. Ah, history as, essentially, a movement like the wind
or water – all very interesting mathematically, but with no part essentially
different than any other part.
And yet, who can believe that the ghost futures that die
with the assassinated are not notable! One thinks of JFK serving two terms
(which would have probably meant that his brother would never have been in the
Ambassador Hotel that night); one thinks of Martin Luther King’s middle age –
he died at 39 – and the danger he would have posed to the racist order; one
thinks of Henry IV surviving, once again, and perhaps preventing Frondes to
come, changing the entire culture of the l’age Classique.
Oddly, the burden of assassination is borne, especially, by
the left. From Rosa Luxemberg to Fred Hampton, the list of the assassinated is
heavy with promises arrested. The river is deep and the river is wide, and
there are times when you need to nurse your drink, your wine or your gin and
tonic, and weep a little bit. My idea is that to be a lefty is an enormously
tiring thing anyway – there’s no clubs, no rich man’s money behind it all. And
you are always facing a wall of cops. To go against the grain in societies where
the grain is very very hard costs and costs. And thus, the cast of prophets
unarmed or, like Che, badly armed, follows us all. It has followed me, at least
in my thoughts, for a long long time. Lost time, indeed.
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