A historiette of the police-lineup

“There is no available records of when line-ups were first introduced for police work.” – Historical Dictionary of American Criminal Justice
1. At first, at first the line-up was something different than what you think of, now, when you think of police lineup.
2. The first mention of a police lineup in the New York Times is on February 6, 1914. Headline: Police Line-Up Plan is resumed.” However, the referent here doesn’t look like our police line-up.
“The original line-up was born of the days when the Central Office Squad was a big squad and where the cells at headquarters were always full. Prioners arrested for everything from burglary to assault, who were still behind bars at break of day, were taken to the platform in the big basement room and there to be exhibited to the assembled detectives.”
The line up here is related to “calling the roll”, a procedure I remember from elementary school, and that existed and exists in many forms in many places. One of the memories of concentration camp survivors is the dangerous and eliminationist roll calls in the camps: inventory merged with murder.
As the police in the cities had more and more cases to process, the inventory of the arrested or simply taken in was a way of exerting control. But notice – notice the “exhibition” function. This was the future.
3. The NYT story states that the police line-up was only of those on hand in the Station. It was, then, independent of the fact that a mug was taken in. But it soon became joined with it. In the 20s and 30s, the police line-up was composed not only of perps or suspects at hand, but of those with records, those released from jail, those who were not particularly charged with anything. It was the exhibition that counted.
4. In an early talkie from 1930, For the Defence, starring William Powell, we have a movie capture of what the lineup was like. We know that the movie was realistic in as much as other reports – for instance, a story in Colliers in 1933 – tells essentially the same tale. In the Collliers story, which was about the NYC police department, were are told that the lineups had a master of ceremonies, assistant police inspector John J. Sullivan. Much like the inspector in the Powell flic, Sullivan’s voice was that of an auctioneer. On a stage with a stark white background upon which lines were printed (to represent height), a group of suspects or convicts would be assembled. The one to the right of the inspector would move forward, away from the group, and the inspector would read the name, identifying characteristics, and crime sheet of the given individual. As in the movie, this would provoke banter from the livelier cons. This drama was too good to confine to the detective world – it was a spectacle that many journalists, and those who were connected to the police and could acquire a ticket, also watched. What seems, in the movie, to be the kind of dialogue that was spewed out by screenwriters of the Ben Hecht variety – snappy comebacks, urban snarls, tough guy in jokes – was the word of the street, in all actuality.
5. These lineups lasted a long time. One catches glimpses of them even in the fifties. It was, penologists lamented, a tough thing for a guy trying to go straight to go to a new town and find himself herded down to the station and having his record read out. It made it hard to go straight, to find a sweetheart and a job, to make a stake, to put down roots.
6. This first kind of lineup was paralleled, in the 1930s, by the line-up as we vaguely think of it. In a story in Harper’s monthly in 1935 by Joseph F. Dinneen (Murder in Massachussetts), the lineup is described as a “modern police institution”. “It is considered good evidence to have a victim pick out of a line of average men the person suspected of the crime. The line-up is usually made up of plain clothes men, inspectors, the janitor, salesmen trying to interest the department in traffic devices, telephone repairmen, any person in the corridor who does not mind devoting ten or twenty minutes to an interesting experience in the public interest… As a reporter I have been pressed into service a number of times.”
The persons who are not suspect are called fillers or foils. The hunt for foils becomes itself a matter of urban policing. In 1985, the NYT reported that the police would often pick up “black youth”, scaring them with the idea that they were suspects in some crime, but really only interested in filling out the foils at the station.
7. Foucault, in Surveiller et punir, took the panopticon, described by Bentham, as a sort of Platonic ideal come to earth – an assemblage for creating transparency to allow subordinates to be watched, even as the watchers were in an opaque position – one in which they would not be watched. A new hierarchy: the unwatchables and the watched – was being time released in France, in Great Britain, in the United States, etc. The police lineup participates, in part, in the panopticon. But it participates, as well, in theatre – the very kind of live theatre that was dying out there on the Great White Ways.
8. The line up in this form was, of course, a very attractive proposition for movies and television. In The Lineup, a CBS show that ran from 1954 to 1960, the crime and its investigation all crystalized in the lineup. The people in the lineup were shown walking down from the podium in the opening credits – with the familiar background, white with rays marking heights, creating the background screen. The show ran in France, and introduced the French to the “parade d’identification”.
In Parade Magazine in 1952, a feature ran with twelve photos, six of crooks, six of straights. I challenged the reader to identify the crooks. “There’s always a lingering suspicion – and hope – that you could tell a convict from somebody’s uncle.”
9. From a philosophical perspective, the splendour and misery of the correspondence idea of truth: there is the man who robbed, raped or murdered, and there is the witness who points a finger. Court case after court case muddies and modifies this idea. Eyewitness reports go into the laboratory, and one varies the scene and the time intervals. We check on the circumstances of the initial witnessing – partial as it may be – and the circumstances of the selecting the perp at the police station. As is often the case with police culture, there is the hidden struggle between what police do (find a solution to a case to make it go off the books and through the courts), and what we think they do (find the guilty party). The latter means, to the social whole, that the person who raped or murdered or defrauded will not do so again, at least while being punished. But the former is an actual job, with a job’s pragmatism, where a miss can be as good as a mile if you tart it up a bit, lead the witnesses, supress the contradictory details. And of course in the middle of this is the witness’s impression, an impression like the vast millionfold array of them day in, day out. An impression that, even initially, seems to be wearing away, like a chalk drawing in a downpour.
It must strike the philosophically trained that the gradual development of the line up room, with its screen, its fillers, its sociological diversity or lack thereof, and its witness has a certain resemblance to Plato’s myth of the cave. Are these shadows upon the wall? In particular, ingenuity has been devoted to making the witness see what the people in the lineup can’t see. One reason is evident: crimes are often committed in neighborhoods where the perp will know the witness, and sometimes the witness will believe, often with good reason, that testifying will get the witness in trouble. Put the witness in danger. It is part of policework to try to charm the witness out of this anxiety. The police, here, are often operating not to protect the witness, but the case – and the witness becomes an object of use. The transactionality of witnessing can be used by witnesses, can become a paraprofessional activity – hence the mouchard, the fink, the informer, the snitch. But witnesses who are not aware of the transactional nature of witnessing are dealing with perps, on the one hand, who are well aware of it, and cops, on the other, who are also well aware of it. Nobody is really for the witness, not one hundred percent. Even if the witness is a victim. Even, especially, if the witness is a victim.
10. It is out of such philosophical musings, and court cases that, since Miranda at least (Miranda claimed to be a victim of a skewed lineup), have shaped the space of the lineup. In 1974, after the Warren Court was well history and the Nixon court was busy giving police back their trans-constitutional powers, the NYT reported on a state of the art police lineup room in Queens: it had a video and audio component, to record everything that was said; it was a designated room instead of a room at random in the station, measuring 13 x 11 feet; and it had a one way glass through which the witnesses “may look at suspects” without the suspects looking at the witnesses. A utopia.
Meanwhile, out there in the wilderness, cameras and computers were dispensing with the unreliable eyes of witnesses. In a sense, the lineup was going back to one of its origins, in the array of photographs of perpetrators that the police would let victims and witnesses leaf through.
11. Just as the discipline of prisoners became the discipline of factory workers, I have long thought – from my experience in grocery lines, having to time to gaze at fashion magazine covers and leaf through Vanity Fairs – that the police line has become a secret iconographic norm for fashion models and selfies. The arrangement of people by size, skin color, hair color, the grouping together in an absurdly small space, the smiles, even (expressions on cue), am I not seeing these things through a two way glass?
12. The democratic crisis - the loss of faith in the experience of the people - has many dimensions. One of them is the gradual replacement of the twentieth century police line-up with the photo line-up, or facial recognition machinery - as if we need to cut ourselves out of our experience in order to achieve maximum control over our collectivities. The cases mount up.
Woman wrongly accused of carjacking loses lawsuit against Detroit police who used facial technology - CBS News, September 4, 2025
"Police put a file photo of Woodruff in a photo lineup after a gas station video from the scene was run through facial recognition technology. The carjacking victim picked Woodruff, who was among other women in the lineup."
That last sentence meant - among the women in the photo lineup generated by facial recognition machinery. So much for circumstances and alibis. Detroit - the city to which the movie ROBOCOP refers - has, like many police department, steamlined its grabs. And so they go out, under the mechanical order, and so they bring in, tasers in hand. So much, even, for the old repartee between police and thieves. Who knew that we could start feeling nostalgic for the older versions of the panopticon?
Woman wrongly accused of carjacking loses lawsuit against Detroit police who used facial technology - CBS News, September 4, 2025
"Police put a file photo of Woodruff in a photo lineup after a gas station video from the scene was run through facial recognition technology. The carjacking victim picked Woodruff, who was among other women in the lineup."
That last sentence meant - among the women in the photo lineup generated by facial recognition machinery. So much for circumstances and alibis. Detroit - the city to which the movie ROBOCOP refers - has, like many police department, steamlined its grabs. And so they go out, under the mechanical order, and so they bring in, tasers in hand. So much, even, for the old repartee between police and thieves. Who knew that we could start feeling nostalgic for the older versions of the panopticon?
No comments:
Post a Comment