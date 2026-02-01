deleuze on painting: the dream of a segment

In the fifth grade, I
began to learn about lines and geometry. Long afterwards, I began to wonder if
there were questions I should have asked back then. Wondering if there were
questions you should have asked in elementary school is a discipline with a
name: philosophy.
My question is: is drawing a line an essential feature of a
line, or an accident? To be a little less simple, is it a necessary feature of
a line that it can be represented?
On the one hand, the answer would seem to be no. After all, the
first thing we learn about lines is that they are infinite. Thus, even given an
infinite pencil, and infinite amount of time, and infinite energy, you could
never get to the end of drawing even one line. Whereever you stopped, you would
have drawn a segment of a line.
Now we all know that the segment of a line mirrors the
essential – that is, the angle of the line.
Given this property of the line segment, why waste your infinite energy
on drawing the infinite line? But we have still not answered our first
question. Rather we have changed it. Does the line segment mirror something
essential about the line – by which I mean, given the definition of the line,
can we derive a proof that it must essentially be segmentable? Or is the line
segment conceptually distinct from the definition of the line – merely a happy
accident that allows us to have an image of lines, which are for the most part
invisible things.
These questions come to mind when we, and by we I mean me,
read Deleuze’s 1981 lectures on painting, which were published in 2023. On
Painting, the title of the course, seems an oddly Hegelian title for such a
non-Hegelian, indeed anti-Hegelian philosopher.
Deleuze, however, does not begin with history, but with
concepts. Or Deleuzian concepts.
He begins not with perspective, or the Egyptians, or with
beauty. He begins with the diagram.
Consider the question about the line as a sort of parable or
riddle. A koan. By doing so, we can get close to the idiolect of the diagram in
Deleuze. He wants to talk about painting given a set in which painting can seem
to be highly figurative, or impressionistic, or monochrome, or abstract
expressionist. He wants to begin with painting as a manufactured thing.
He takes what he calls the “diagrammatic” approach to distinguish
two systems, which accord with two hierarchies. One system accords primacy to
the eye over the hand. In this system, painting is a question of color and
line.
In another system – one that Deleuze prefers, and one that
leads us from the Renaissance to Pollack and beyond – the hand operates outside
of, apart from, unchained by the eye. In this system, the fundamental elements
are the stroke – the “trait” – and the mark – the “tache”.
Deleuze wants to start, conceptually – outside of the eye’s
history, vision’s history – with a germ-chaos. A scribble, a blur, a smudge, a
stain. He wants to start from dirt, the expelled thing from the Platonic
kingdom of ideas.
This expelled thing helps Deleuze trace a story of painting that reads like a slave uprising – the hand “slaps”
the eye, the stroke-mark communicates with the chaos-germ, the manual follows
its own lines of flight, so to speak. And in so doing comes into relation with
the “gris” – with grayness. Deleuze, that magpie philosopher, takes the term
from Klee. Grayness is the undifferentiated. Out of it we derive our black-white
and light-color system.
It is only at this point that we understand – as we do with
the question of the representation of the line – that the artist has never been
a master of resemblance, but is rather concerned with tearing the appearance
from the res, the thing. The painter operates to dis-resemble, so to speak. And
here Deleuze goes into a glorious riff about the canvas, the chevalet – easel or
stand – and the lure of the window.
Which, to my mind, brings us back to the peculiarities of
the segment. Segmentarity, it turns out, is something my fifth grade self
should have paid more attention to, since it is the window through which we
view so many thousands of things, without ever stopping to consider the
metaphysics of the segment.
So today I will spare a moment or two to let myself be
wrapped up in a dream of segmentarity.
You do you.
