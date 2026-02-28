A Cold War Trope

Sometimes, a phrase, an image, a reference, a term will
catch one’s eye, revealing – not with the flag-like pomp of a theme, but like a
firefly in the back yard as evening falls – some moment in history, some corner
of the vast dark we call public opinion or the forces of history, which is not
so much lit up as flickered up, unshadowed a bit. The master tracker of such
firefly ideas is Carlo Ginzburg, who has shown how they can twist and turn – or
be twisted and turned – over the longue duree, and how they can be connected,
the historian’s construction being the promise that some living thing, some
beat, is actually there. Parataxis promises continuity, our ellipsis waits for
the pencil that draws the line between dot “a” and dot “b”, we feel the
breathing of influence, but not, oh never, the palpable push of cause.
It is one of those ideas that I have been toying with
ever since I caught it, again, in Nabokov’s lectures on Russian literature.
Specifically, this is what tugged at my eye, or perhaps I should say ear –
since I seemed to confront an echo here. An echo of something I had heard
before.
“ In the sixties and seventies [1860s and 1870s] famous
critics, the idols of public opinion, called Pushkin a dunce, and emphatically
proclaimed that a good pair of boots was far more important for the Russian
people than all the Pushkins and Shakespeares in the world.”
Nabokov here is repeating in condensed form an argument
he had put in the mouth, or rather in the book, written by his character Fyodor
Godunov-Cherdyntsev in The Gift. The book, a mock biography of Chernyshevsky,
stamps its way through Chapter 4 of the book. Although mock is the tone
intended, the prose often descends into mere dismissal and scurillity – it
would really be worth comparing, someday, Nabokov’s pillorying of Chernyshevksy
in Berlin, 1937, where much of the book was written, with the Stalinist
denunciation of bourgeois writers, since the choice of insults seem to
converge, and there is the same microscopic skewing and vengeful hewing of the
writer’s corpus – in both senses. At one point, Nabokov makes fun of
Chernyshevsky’s physical awkwardness in the Tsarist labor camp he was condemned
to – which even his admirers might blanche at, this being written at a time
when physically maladroit intellectuals were being processed in labor camps
both in Germany and the Soviet Union.
In the Lectures, he informs his poor students that
Pushkin was condemned equally by Tsarist dunderheads and radical ones – which
is an argument one could make, rather easily, about Nabokov’s own judgments
(Thomas Mann was condemned both by the Nazis and by VN).Of course, my argument
that there is something of the Stalinist purge in Nabokov's caricature of
Godunov-Cherdyntsev’s is also making a rather sinister parallelism – borrowing
the moral opprobrium we devote to the one and applying it to the other.
However, in making the master Pushkin a scarecrow for
radical dunderheads, Nabokov can’t really make the parallel lines meet - one
being a matter of secret policemen, the other being a matter of newspaper
articles. But such is the wonder of art: due to a trick of the eye, they can be
made to seem to.
Here is the author in Nabokov's The Gift: “When
Chernyshevski or Pisarev called Pushkin’s poetry “rubbish and luxury””..
Is that a quotation I spy?
It is. But that meticulous man, Nabokov, seems here to
have been caught in his own dream, letting the quotation gently drift there,
where it seems to be on the verge of emerging from the pen of Chernyshevsky or
Pisarev but… ends up emerging from the hybridization of them.
In actual fact, a quotation is like a kite – it can’t get
up into the air unless there is a solid figure at one end of it. Usually this
figure runs around a bit, works up a sweat, and finally – the kite, or the
quote, is aloft. But not here. For all Nabokov’s love for “divine details”,
this quote, in quite a philistine way, is simply daubed in, and we will decide
later who was on the other end of it. But the Lectures on Russian Literature
shows that the plight of our quote has worsened, and now there is a host of
shadows on the other end of the diminishing of poor Pushkin, who – we are to
suppose – is much better for the Russian people than boots.
This unattached quotation – how it manages to fly through
the literature on Russian writers during the Cold War era! What is interesting
is not only how it varies in being attributed to this or that figure, but how
the quote itself can’t decide between Pushkin and Shakespeare. In Marc Slonim’s
An Outline of Russian Literature (which, coming out in 1959, may have been
cribbed by some of Nabokov’s students before he quit Cornell), it is Pisarev
who, in a parenthesis, writes “A pair of boots is more useful than a
Shakespeare play.” Blok, in writing about the critic Gregoriev, states that he
never “tended to the idea that “boots are higher than Shakespeare,” which is
proclaimed (directly or indirectly) in Russian criticism from Belinkski and
Chernyshevskj…” – which proclamation, one wants to ask, must be, if quotation
marks count at all, directly – whereas indirectly breaks us out of quotation
marks and into suspicion and deduction. Berdyaev’s The Origin of Russian
communism (1937), also includes the boots and Shakespeare evaluation. We are
told that “Pisarev’s nihilism announced that ‘boots are higher than
Shakespeare’ – an oddly phrased quote that attributes a phrase not to an
author, but to an author’s ideas, as though the ideas were also writing
articles and announcing values and appraising boots – no doubt in the same
manner as the nose in Gogol’s story dons a uniform.
Berdyaev is followed by Leszek Kolakowski, who attributes to Pisarev the remark that “a pair of boots is worth more
than all the works of Shakespeare” – an expansion of Berdyaev’s sentence, making Marc Slonim’s quote look modest. Ronald Hingley, in the 1969 Nihilists:
Russian radicals and revolutionaries in the reign of Alexander II, 1855-81,
dispenses with the whole problem of attribution by writing that “a good pair of
boots was worth more than the whole works of Pushkin” was a common saying of
the 1860s period. Common sayings, they pass from mouth to ear. From ear to mouth. Over the Samovar, in the carriage, or as one trudges with a friend over the summer dusty street in some Moscow city district. Thinking, perhaps, about one's own boots. The hole in the bottom. The nail that has come out and left the heel to flop. And one thinks of the copy of Shakespeare that one has bought at some shop. There it is, in the room, on the shelf, under the portrait.
What we have here is a phenomenon that also occurs in
currency trading in a de-regulated regime: equivalents tend to disequilibrium,
as one of the parts inflates in value – which of course brings up the question
if the whole works of Shakespeare are worth the whole works of Pushkin. But I
will be brave and not pursue every question that jumps up in my head. Instead,
I will finish this woefully incomplete collage of quotations with Isaiah Berlin
in Russian Thinkers (1979) who grabs the kite by the tale, or the quote by the
source, correctly attributing the phrase “a pair of boots is in every sense
better than Pushkin” to Dostoevsky, and speculates that Dostoevsky might have
been inspired by one of Pushkin’s letters, in which he wrote that he looked at
his poems “as a cobbler looks at a pair of boots that he has made.”
What to make of this montage? Looking at this from our
sad post-Cold War perspective, we notice, first, that the Soviet aesthetic was
not Pushkin averse, but Pushkin idolatrous. Soviet school children had to
memorize his verse, he was statueified and feted as a part of world
civilization: no member of the Congress of Cultural Freedom could touch the
Stalinist praises of that poet.
Pisarev, on the other hand, was not so feted. In fact, he
was rather shirked, according to the Slavicists. This is because Pisarev was an
ironist and a live wire. In an essay on Heine, Pisarev’s kind of poet, he
quotes a passage from the Harzreise in which Heine writes that, on a fresh
morning in the mountains, the “fragrance goes to my head and I no longer know
where irony ends and heaven begins.” Pisarev recognized Heine in that phrase –
perhaps because he recognized himself. He wrote that he heard a “hissing” in
Pushkin’s poetry, and in Belinsky’s essays, and he was himself one of the
hissers.
Alas, this hissing, this zone where irony and heaven meet
each other (something that Nabokov, in his secret self, was well aware of) was
stripped from Pisarev, he was compounded and pounded with Chernyshevsky, and we
get a caricature of Soviet ideology that might well have been the reason none
of the exiled Russians much liked Nabokov’s The Gift.
In any case, a quotation that is not a quotation can fill
the space of a quotation: gaslighting is an ancient art, and not just one
invented on social media.
What a lordly career the phrase has had! An honored place
in the book of misquotations - that book which we can put on the balance
against Mallarme's book, just as hell is on the scale against heaven.
