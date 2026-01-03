STOP THE SHITKING'S WAR!
“I’m so bored. I hate my life.” - Britney Spears
Das Langweilige ist interessant geworden, weil das Interessante angefangen hat langweilig zu werden. – Thomas Mann
"Never for money/always for love" - The Talking Heads
Das Langweilige ist interessant geworden, weil das Interessante angefangen hat langweilig zu werden. – Thomas Mann
"Never for money/always for love" - The Talking Heads
Saturday, January 03, 2026
STOP THE SHITKING'S WAR
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
Baudelaire, Rops and the Modern
1. Baudelaire. I was walking home one evening, recently, going down Rue Fauburg St.-Denis, thinking of chores to do and as well, as one ...
-
You can skip this boring part ... LI has not been able to keep up with Chabert in her multi-entry assault on Derrida. As in a proper duel, t...
-
Ladies and Gentlemen... the moment you have all been waiting for! An adventure beyond your wildest dreams! An adrenaline rush from start to...
-
LI feels like a little note on politics is called for. The comments thread following the dialectics of diddling post made me realize that, ...
No comments:
Post a Comment