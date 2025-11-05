Coincidence: shadow and fact

1.
In 1850, Dickens began a novel with an exemplary sentence:
“Whether I shall turn out to be the hero of my own life, or whether that
station shall be held by someone else, these pages will tell.” It was, in
fact, obviously the nature of these pages – the novel – to tell this story. It
went without saying that for Dickens, as well as for other Victorian novelists,
the interest of the novel was tied to interest in the individual. If there was
an anxiety here, it was about heroism in Carlyle’s key, a heroism that passes
the moral tests of life – but there was no doubt that a life was definitely not
a matter determined within a larger social pattern, and only of interest
insofar as it could be grouped with a subpopulation in order to display certain
tendencies. In this sense, the novel bet everything on the ideology of heroism.
Even so, at the same time, in mid nineteenth century, there
were indications that a radically different point of view, the statistical
mindset, was winning minds outside the circle of literature. Quetelet,
for instance, in 1835 had already tried to show that crime should not be
understood through its individual instances, but through statistics
demonstrating its likelihood of incidence. From this, Quetelet inferred that it
was society, and not the criminal, which produced crime, just as an orange tree
produced oranges. We would not hold an orange responsible being an orange,
although we might pluck it and squeeze it to death for its juice – just as we
might take down a criminal and cut off his head to satisfy the principles of
social hygiene.
Dicken’s notion of the novel and the individual produced
what Robert Musil called a naïve, or old fashioned story form, which was very
difficult to break with. In his view –a view, it must be admitted, conditioned
by Musil’s envy of the fame of the great modernists – Ulysses and A la
recherche are still footed in the archaic world of certainty and heroism,
instead of the world in which that ground had disappeared and criminals could
be considered the fruit of society, rather than bad actors making bad decisions,
while characters could be considered as hybrids of the interior thoughts that,
they delusively believe, guide them, and the administrative purposes for which
they employed by exterior forces.
It is in this context that Musil thought a lot about
coincidence – Zufall. Chance, after all, is felt as coincidence in a story,
especially when science shatters our confidence that a life and a life story
are one and the same thing. In his diaries, Musil piled up
references to popular work on probability and chance in the field of math and
physics. One of his sources was Erwin Schroedinger’s essay on the Gesetz der
Zufall – the Law of Chance – in Koralle, a popular science magazine, which appeared
in 1928.
It is a small, lucid essay, with two themes. One is that our
understanding of the physical world is based not on certainty, but on
probability. The other theme is that the second law of thermodynamics, which
posits that systems advance from order to larger degrees of disorder, doesn’t
free us from the link of determinism, if by determinism we mean
unpredictability. Rather, entropy is highly predictable.
To make this point, Schroedinger uses an example that would
have struck a writer like Musil – the example of the library.
He asks us to imagine a library that has been organized so
that all the books in it are numbered and put in their proper places. And then
he imagines a horde coming in on Monday – surely, students right before exam
time – and going through the library and taking out books and putting them back
with no regard for their proper place:
Now the astonishing feature is that this process
proves to be subject to very definite laws, especially if we suppose that the
valumes are taken from the shelves in the same haphazard way as they are put
back…. If we suppose that there were eighty volumes of Goethe’s works, for
instance, neatly arranged in one section of the library when the casual mob
entered, and if we find that only sixty volumes are now in their places while
the other twenty are scattered about here and there, then we can expect during
the second week about fifteen volumes will disappear from the row, and about
eleven volumes will vanish during the third week, etc. For since we have
supposed that the books are taken out quite at random, the probability that one
of the remaining volumes will meet with this misfortune decreases as their
number decreases.”
Schroedinger concedes that his example is stylized – really,
for the predictions to be more exact, the numbers must be bigger. If the
collected works amounted to 80,000 among millions of volumes, the deviations
from the predicted number of remaining books would be smaller.
Schroedinger’s library example is interesting to follow
through. If this were a real library, then some of the Goethe volumes would be
checked out, and some of the books that were scattered around would be
discovered by library assistants and put back in their place. In terms of the
second law, what this would mean is that the system had feedbacks – which means
that it is not entirely closed.
“ We do not wish to asseert anything more than that the
total balance of disorder in nature is steadily on the increase. In
individual sections of the universe, or in definite material systems, the
movement may cvery well be towards a higher degree of order, which is
made possible because an adequate compensation occurs in some other
systems.”
The notion of feedbacks gives us a new way of thinking about
the game played between the novel and the author, in as much as the author
keeps adding and subtracting from the novel, as well as that played between the
reader and the novel, in that the reader keeps decoding the novel. But the
question Musil was gnawing on was whether the novel as a system could
accommodate the character as a point determined by the irreversible progress
from order to disorder inherent in the other administrative systems within the
social world that give the character a content.
2.
E.T. Jaynes was a mathematician and philosopher who, in the
twentieth century, did perhaps the most to counter and wrongfoot the
frequentist tradition in possibility theory. Jaynes tried to prove that the
possibility calculus is rooted in logic – that it is, indeed, as Laplace said,
“the calculus of inductive reasoning” – of which random experiments are merely
a subset. In other words, Jayne tried to harden the hearts of all who were
interested in probability against the idea that probability represented some
objective property of objects – or a Popper put it, a propension. To Jayne’s
mind, at the same time that the frequentist line attempted to demonstrate that
probabilty was something objective, instead of subjective, it also abstracted,
absurdly, from the laws of physics. His central case for this was the discourse
around coin tossing. Coins, as Jayne points out, are physical objects, and
their rise and fall is completely described by the physics of ballistics. (I
take this example from Jayne’s book, Probability theory: the logic of the
sciences). Thus, to say that a coin with heads and tails has a fairly equal
chance of landing on either side, with a lean a bit to heads over a long series
of tosses, is to speak nonsense. Rather, everything depends on how a coin is
tossed, as a physical object.
The laws of mechanics now tell us the following. The
ellipsoid of inertia of a thin disc is
an oblate spheroid of eccentricity 1/√2. The
displacement x does not affect the symmetry of this ellipsoid,
and, so according to the Poinsot construction, as found in textbooks on rigid
dynamics (such as Routh, 1905, or Goldstein, 1980, Chap. 5), the polhodes
remain circles concentric with the axis of the coin. In consequence, the
character of the tumbling motion of the coin while in flight is exactly the
same for a biased as an unbiased coin, except
that for the biased one it is the center of gravity, rather
than the geometrical center, which describes the parabolic ‘free particle’
trajectory.”
Given these physical facts, this is what Jayne suggests:
Therefore, in order to know which face will be uppermost in
your hand, you have only
to carry out the following procedure. Denote by k a
unit vector passing through the coin
along its axis, with its point on the ‘heads’ side. Now toss
the coin with a twist so that k and
n make an acute angle, then catch it with your
palm held flat, in a plane normal to n. On
successive tosses, you can let the direction of n,
the magnitude of the angular momentum,
and the angle between n and k,
vary widely; the tumbling motion will then appear entirely
different to the eye on different tosses, and it would
require almost superhuman powers of
observation to discover your strategy.
Thus, anyone familiar with the law of conservation of
angular momentum can, after some
practice, cheat at the usual coin-toss game and call his
shots with 100% accuracy.”
Jayne’s point is that probability is not a spooky physical
property connected with the two sidedness of the coin, but is a logical
abstraction describing the physical event, including in its reference set the
manner of the tossing.
Jayne goes on to demolish other examples from the
frequentist literature. Here’s his conclusion:
“… those who assert the existence of physical probabilities
do so in the belief that this establishes for their position an ‘objectivity’
that those who speak only of a ‘state of knowledge’ lack. Yet to assert as fact
something which cannot be either proved or disproved by observation of facts is
the opposite of objectivity; it is to assert something that one could not
possibly know to be true. Such an assertion is not even entitled to be called a
description of a ‘state of knowledge’.”
This conclusion led Jaynes to some radical and unorthodox
positions. In particular, it led him to stress lack of knowledge, rather than
physicalism, when accounting for quantum mechanics. He is famous for applying
this, as well, to thermodyamics: “entropy is an anthropomorphic concept,
not only in the well known statistical sense that it measures the extent of
human ignorance as to the microstate. Even at the purely phenomenological level
entropy is an anthropomorphic concept. For it is a property not of the physical
system but of the particular experiments you or I choose to perform on it.”
Often, while following a philosophical train of thought, one
encounters a moment when the values one has been using strangely seem to
inverse themselves. It is like the child's game of closing your eyes and
spinning around and around: at the moment you stop and open your eyes, it seems
that it is the world that is spinning around and around and you are standing
still in the eye of it. The argument about probability partakes of that
vertigo. The classical school inherits from Laplace the confidence that the world
is a totally determined system, in which all phenomena can eventually traced
back to material causes. And yet, to get to this argument, the school has to
advance the thesis that probability is simply a measure of knowledge - or, to
use the modern term, information. This means that, in classical terms,
possibility is subjective. On the other side is the world picture that rejects
crude determinism and accords chance a very real place. This school, then,
takes possibility as as a real property, or in Popper's terminology,
propensity, of events. This is, ultimately, an argument that makes possible an
ontologically distinct thing called subjectivity. But, in grounding
subjectivity in chance, in making possibility objective, this school entangles
itself in all the logical problems adduced by Jaynes. And so, as the first
group bases its determinism, which ultimately dissolves subjectivity, on the
subjectivity of the probability calculus, the other group bases its
indeterminism on the reification of a spooky non-cause. As I've pointed out,
what goes for chance goes for coincidence. Perhaps here a Kantian probabilist
could claim that we have reached the limit of our reason - the antinomies of
chance are undecidable. But I'm pretty sure Jaynes would question whether,
ultimately, we are not just making undecidable a case of our lack of knowledge,
thus forcing us back towards his school.
3.
In Mill’s Logic, that grand old lumber room, in Chapter 18
of Book three, a principle is spelled out that, in our day, has been
shorthanded into the sometimes tendentious phrase, correlation does not
prove causation:
“Although two or more cases in which the phenomenon a has
been met with may have no common antecedent except A, this does not prove that
there is any connection between a and A, since a may
have many causes, and may have been produced, in these different instances, not
by any thing which the instances had in common, but by some of those elements
in them which were different.”
Mill, in keeping with his practical bent, distills from this
a question: “After how many and what sort of instances may it be concluded that
an observed coincidence between two phenomena is not the effect of chance?”
Another way of putting this question is: when is a
coincidence really a coincidence?
As Francois Mentre has pointed out, the French mathematician
and scientist, Cournot, was also intested in this question, or at least in one
of its guises: the reality of probability. Cournot worked in the shadow of
Laplace; but where Laplace, finally, came down on the side of a universal
determinism, Cournot was sure that this move was not justified by Laplace’s
mathematics. “He could not admit that chance was nothing but a
“vain sound, flatus vocis, which we use, as Laplace said, to disguise our
ignorance of true causes.” For him [Cournot], chance had an objective reality
independent of our knowledge.” (144) Cournot spelled out his ontological
conviction by way of a critique of Laplace. Laplace wrote that Nature obeys “a
small number of immutable laws.” Cournot’s disprove of Laplace’s determinism
moves from this idea: “it suffices, said Cournot, that there be only two,
perfectly independent one from the other, in order that we must make a place
for the fortuitous in the government of the world. Whether or not we do
or do not know the literal law for each of the independent two series, as soon
as they intersect, there is chance. Chance thus does not derive from our
ignorance of the laws of the universe, no more than it diminishes as the
measure of our knowledge extends. It subsists in the eyes of the expert as well
as those of the ignoramus. It is necessary to accept it as an irreducible, sui
generis fact that has a notable part in the government of the world.” (209)
This, though, is hard to accept, either for the expert or
the ignoramus or that hybrid of the two, the modern mystic..
One can see that Cournot’s observation blocks two popular
explanations of coincidence (or chance – in fact, I am using coincidence here
as a proxy for a semantic family that includes the French hasard and the German
Zufall). True coincidence can neither be purely the effect of human ignorance
of the causes in place, nor can itself be characteristic of some autonomous law
– a law of synchronicity or seriality. The same reasoning Cournot applies to
other laws would apply in this case, so that any law of synchronicity would
inevitably generate coincidences that would fall outside its domain as it
intersected with other universal laws, creating, if you will,
hypercoincidences.
One way of looking at physics in the 20th century
is that the physicists were both moved by the fact that the world given by a
structure that was governed by two or more irreducible laws would have to
accord a large place to chance – such that probability was no longer a way of
mathematically stylizing elements that were, to an all powerful intelligence,
always certain – and a movement to unify the laws of physics, to reduce them to
some grand single principle, which would drive out coincidence.
However, there was also a tradition, a fringe tradition,
that rejected the whole idea that coincidence wasn’t subject to its own proper
law. Instead, it sought that law. This was an especially popular theme in
Germany in the 20s, coexisting with a faddish interest in psychoanalysis,
physiognomics, graphology, paranormal psychology, etc. Psychoanalysis had a
tentative relationship with these things, which fascinated Freud, but which,
finally, he diagnosed as cultural symptoms of a mass psychopathology.
4.
The ever resourceful, ever peculiar Arthur Koestler devoted
two books to a minor figure in the history of science: Paul Kammerer. One book,
The case of the Midwife Toad, detailed Kammerer’s search for proof that
Lamarkian evolution – the inheritance of acquired traits – actually exists. The
other book, The Roots of Coincidence, explored Kammerer’s fascination with what
he called seriality, which found its way into Kammerer’s 1919, Das Gesetz der
Serie. As I pointed out, if we take Cournot’s reasoning to be correct, there
shouldn’t be a “law” of coincidence, since coincidence is, by definition, a
byproduct of the fact that the laws of physics are both plural and independent
one from the other. Thus, a law of coincidence would simply create another kind
of coincidence that it couldn’t encompass, and thus would not be a law of all
coincidences at all – eliminating it from consideration as a law of physics.
Nevertheless, while 20th century physicists
did follow, reluctantly, the probabilistic path scouted out by Cournot, there
were intellectuals – sometimes including physicists of note, such as Wolfgang
Pauli – who couldn’t resist the impulse of trying to discover some law to
explain the interstices of chance.
Mostly, these intellectuals were not physicists, however.
Rather, they were, many of them, concerned that the geometric spirit was
strangling the poetry of the world, and sought places at the spiritual front
where they could fight back. Often, however, they ended up fighting back using
the methods of their opponents – that is, instead of claiming poetry as a power
in its own right, they claimed that they were making scientific discoveries.
Kammerer, according to Koestler, made notebooks in which he
recorded coincidences. He was on the lookout for them. A coincidence notebook
is something to dream about – what a wonderful form for a novel! Here’s
what it looks like, in an extract from Koestler:
Kammerer's book contains a hundred samples of
coincidences. For instance:
(7) On September 18, 1916, my wife, while waiting
for her turn in the consulting rooms of Prof. Dr.j.
v. H., reads the magazine Die Kunst; she
is impressed by some reproductions of pictures by a painter named Schwalbach,
and makes a mental note to remember his name because she would like to see the
originals. At that moment the door opens and the receptionist calls out to the
patients: "Is Frau Schwalbach here? She is wanted on the
telephone."
(22) On July 28, 1915, I experienced the
following progressive series: (a) my wife was reading about
"Mrs. Rohan", a character in the novel Michael by
Hermann Bang; in the tramway she saw a man who looked like her friend, Prince Rohan;
in the evening Prince Rohan dropped in on us. (b) In the tram she
overheard somebody asking the pseudo-Rohan whether he knew the village of
Weissenbach on Lake Attersee, and whether it would be a pleasant place for a
holiday. When she got out of the tram, she went to a delicatessen shop on the
Naschmarkt, where the attendant asked her whether she happened to know
Weissenbach on Lake Attersee-he had to make a delivery by mail and did not know
the correct postal address.”
Those who have the ear for these things will be impressed by
the similarity (the coincidence?) of this kind of prose with Freud’s cases from
ordinary life in the Psychopathology, which contains the famous (and much
disputed) analysis of a “Freudian slip”. The coincidence, in fact, seems to be
a sort of slip by fate itself – as though some secret law governing human
events slips quickly into and out of view. Kammerer, like Freud, was concerned
with repetition. He defined the series as "a lawful recurrence of the
same or similar things and events -a recurrence, or clustering, in time or
space whereby the individual members in the sequence-as far as can be
ascertained by careful analysis-are not connected by the same active
cause".
What they are connected by is the same person, depending on
the case.
Six years before Kammerer’s book, Freud had published one of
his more adventurous works: Totem and Taboo. In this book, he develops the idea
of projection as a process by which the ambiguity of feelings one has about a
person are relieved – in the case of “primitives”, by imputing hostility to the
spirits of the dead, a hostility that has its real origin in the hostility one
felt about them living. This idea has had a long career, and merged into the
ordinary way of thinking about how we negotiate feeling and interactions with
others so that it no longer seems or is even recognized, much of the time, as
Freudian. Of course, it is a word that coincided with a technology – the
projection of images on a screen – that also characterized one of the long
events in the cultural life of the twentieth century. Freud sees, in a sense,
the false divide that separates the “primitive” from the modern, even if the
only moderns that he compares to primitives are neurotics. As to neurotics – in
essence, you have successful ones, who sublimate their neuroses, and
unsuccessful ones, who exibit it, and that is the psychopathology of everyday
life. Mental illness is a matter of degree, not a difference in kind.
Which is why projection is fundamentally based, according to
Freud, on the human setup:
“But projection exists not only as a defense mechanism, but
it also arises where there are no conflicts. The projection of inner
perceptions to the outside is a primitive mechanism which underlies, for
instance, our sense perceptions, which thus have the greatest share in shaping
our outer world. Under not sufficiently fixed conditions, our inner perceptions
will also project outward our feeling and thought processes as well as our
sense perceptions, applying them to the forming of the outer world while they
should remain bound to the inner world. This is connected genetically, perhaps,
to the fact that the function of attention is not originally directed to the
inner world, but instead to stimuli streaming in from the outer world,
receiving from the endopsychic processes only reports of the development of
pleasure or pain. Only with the construction of an abstract thought language,
through the conjunction of sense-related remnants of verbal representations
with inner processes, does this become gradually perceptible. Up to this point
the primitive person through projection of inner perceptions on the outside
develops a picture of the outer world that we only now, with a heightened sense
of consciousness in psychology, are forced to retranslate.”
6.
Nabokov played around with the coincidence device himself,
in his novel, Despair. There, the hero, a prosperous businessman named Hermann,
mistakenly supposes that he looks like a certain much poorer man. Hermann
befriends this man on behalf of a plot to make make money and get out of a
relationship with his cheating wife. The plot involves getting the double to
dress as Hermann and then killing him. After this, the life insurance money
will come rolling in, and Hermann can collect it. Hermann, then, is very much
writing the “plot” for his characters, and banking on a coincidence. But what
he doesn’t reckon on is his own blindspot with regard to what he looks like.
There’s a character in a Turgenev story who says, somewhere, that he can keep a
sharp mental image of strangers, but more familiar faces, including his own,
never fix themselves in his imaginagtion. Hermann seems to be in a similar case
– in fact, nobody else thinks his double looks like Hermann. Thus, the
coincidence by which the murderer hopes to make his escape ends up being no
coincidence at all – which is a very funny variation on the coincidence plot.
An Israeli sociologist, Ruma Falk, has made a career long study of coincidence stories. Like a disillusioned Hermann, Falk claims to have shown that our coincidence stories often depend on obtaining a statistically significant result from a deliberately chosen extreme example instead of basing that conclusion on a random sample”. The emphasis here on the random sample indicates the frequentist bias of Falk’s work – but at the same time, what really interests here is a cognitive property – the “surprising” effect of the coincidence. If Hermann had interviewed other candidates for doppelganger, or consulted his friends, he might well have found someone who, according to consensus, looked like him – which would of course be a coincidence, but one founded in the pool of types, cultural and genetic, in which Hermann existed, like some dictator looking for a body double to use as a security measure. But Hermann didn’t, because the coincidence surprised him to the extent that he didn’t question it.
Falk, then, looked at the element of surprise in coincidence stories. They divide stories of coincidence taken from a pool of subjects between self-coincidence and other-coincidence. They asked their subjects to judge the degree of surprise elicited by these stories – that is, stories the subject told about his or her experience, and stories the subject read about others’ experiences. “On the average, authors judged their self-coincidences somewhat more surprising than they judged others’ coincidences. However, the mean rating of the control subjects revealed that the other-stories were objectively more surprising than the self-stories. Taken together, authors found their own coincidences more surprising than others’ coincidences despite the fact that the latter were objectively more surprising.”
This is a complex response, no? One might speculate that the surprisingness of coincidence operates in more important ways in ordinary life than it is given credit for. At least, in listening to people talk about their lives, and about accidents that have befallen them, I get the sense that coincidence operates as a sort of guiding shadow to making sense of the incidents in a life - making the life seem fated, necessary, telic.
