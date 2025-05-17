Saturday, May 17, 2025

Her doubts - Karen Chamisso

Her doubts

The Angels go in, the Angels go out

The Angels pass through every needle’s eye

But here’s the question – here’s my doubt

Do even the Angels know why?

 

Hear me out, now, Mom and Dad

-          Maybe the Angels are just incapable

Of posing the question of good and bad.

My theory is: Angels have no scruples.

 

To wrestle with them in a desert place

Say the  closing time aisles of the liquor store

When its two in the morning and you know your face

Is a ruin, and even your tongue is sore

 

Is to wrestle with the force des choses

-          The world without problems, the world resolved

Everything lit and precisely posed.

But not wingless me. I’ll never be solved.


