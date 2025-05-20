Tuesday, May 20, 2025

DEMOCRATS FOR THE SQUID GAMES BILL - or why American democracy is falling apart

 Dems are very arms akimbo upset about Trump being bribed by Qatar - but not to worry, they are also very sympatico with Trump simply being a corrupt creep issuing bogus meme coins, and so a group of D senators voted for the "GENIUS" act to make it all legal. Money money money! You can't expect Dem senators to ignore that! Besides, such other Dem contributors, like Sam Bankman Fried, have made the case that crypto is legit. A legit way to skim

money from desperate people.
Democrat senators voting for the GENIUS act - otherwise known as the SQUID GAMES bill - are the following:
Alsobrooks (MD), Blunt Rochester (DE), Booker (NJ), Cortez Masto (NV), Fetterman (PA), Gallego (AZ), Gillibrand (NY), Hassan (NH), Heinrich (NM), Lujan (NM), Ossoff (GA), Padilla (CA), Rosen (NV), Schiff (CA), Slotkin (MI), Warner (VA)
Which makes me ask: why did I vote for Ossoff?
