Dems are very arms akimbo upset about Trump being bribed by Qatar - but not to worry, they are also very sympatico with Trump simply being a corrupt creep issuing bogus meme coins, and so a group of D senators voted for the "GENIUS" act to make it all legal. Money money money! You can't expect Dem senators to ignore that! Besides, such other Dem contributors, like Sam Bankman Fried, have made the case that crypto is legit. A legit way to skim
“I’m so bored. I hate my life.” - Britney Spears
Das Langweilige ist interessant geworden, weil das Interessante angefangen hat langweilig zu werden. – Thomas Mann
"Never for money/always for love" - The Talking Heads
Das Langweilige ist interessant geworden, weil das Interessante angefangen hat langweilig zu werden. – Thomas Mann
"Never for money/always for love" - The Talking Heads
Tuesday, May 20, 2025
DEMOCRATS FOR THE SQUID GAMES BILL - or why American democracy is falling apart
money from desperate people.
Alsobrooks (MD), Blunt Rochester (DE), Booker (NJ), Cortez Masto (NV), Fetterman (PA), Gallego (AZ), Gillibrand (NY), Hassan (NH), Heinrich (NM), Lujan (NM), Ossoff (GA), Padilla (CA), Rosen (NV), Schiff (CA), Slotkin (MI), Warner (VA)
Which makes me ask: why did I vote for Ossoff?
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
Dickens, Woolf and the child
I n the twenties, according to V.S. Pritchett, it was fashionable to disparage Charles Dickens, at least among the modernist set. Two dispar...
-
You can skip this boring part ... LI has not been able to keep up with Chabert in her multi-entry assault on Derrida. As in a proper duel, t...
-
LI feels like a little note on politics is called for. The comments thread following the dialectics of diddling post made me realize that, ...
-
Things about the Arabick influence on John Locke and Daniel Defoe my first year philo class never taught meIn messing around in the vaults – the vaults under the surface of history and literature, as per the posts of last week - LI recently came...
No comments:
Post a Comment