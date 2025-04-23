“Are you a fascist, signore?”
“Not at all. On the contrary.”
“Don’t be offended. We are all, a little”
“Do you really believe that?” replied Laurana, amused and
irritated at the same time.
-
To each his own, Leopoldo
Sciascia.
Sciascia’s use of investigative fiction – from the crime
novel to the detective-like essay – was a response to the problem of fascism.
Fascism is founded on impunity. Now, impunity is a large thing – it can be the
result of chance, or mercy. But when it is politically directed to exempt a
person or persons from the rule that noone is above the law, we are in the
atmosphere of fascism. An atmosphere that precedes fascism, of course; myself,
I think of Louis Napoleon as an exemplar of proto-fascism in Europe, and the
whole system of slavery in the U.S. and its criminal descendent in the ordinary
expression of the legal system in America are other examples of the fascist atmosphere.
The dialogue I have clipped out, above, is between a man
named Benito – after Benito Juarez, not Mussolini – and one of Sciascia’s
investigators, the rather sad bachelor, professor Laurana. Benito is considered
a bit lunatic by the people around him, for instance his maid, and acknowledges
this reputation to Laurana before making the case that Peppino Testaquadra, a
Communist politician with an anti-fascist past, imprisoned by Mussolini, is a fascist.
“He is one of my friends, I repeat, an old friend. However, I can’t
prevaricate, he’s a fascist: A man who finally is elevated into a little niche,
even an uncomfortable niche, and begins to distinguish between the interest of
the state and that of the citizen, between the rights of his elector and that
of the citizen, between efficacity and justice. Don’t you think that one could
ask him why the devil, then, in these conditions, he suffered from imprisonment
and home arrest?”
It is that little bit of fascism that one sees, especially,
in the culture, a culture that cultivates the superhero as saviour and thinks
it is being ironic and hip when it elevates the bank robber and the hit man.
Sciascia was extraordinarily sensitive to this moment, and
repeats it time after time in his narratives. There is, in his Sicily, always a
bit of Nemesis – of that popular justice named “envy”, and of that struggles
with Nemesis named “justice” in the organizational sense – that is, the just
detective or policeman or judge – the judge being in Italy and France entrusted
with the power to order an investigation.
In a plutocracy, of course, nothing is more banned, more condemned
than Nemesis – that is, a sense that disproportionate gain is itself criminal. That
there are limits to use, to exploitation, to wealth, even to happiness and the “positive”
emotions. Envy is always marked with the black spot, while greed is always
treated cautiously, a sort of tooth fairy.
From the tooth fairy to the Aryan prison gang boss whose
reign shows, as the New York Times likes to put it, a “rightward shift” in
American politics – it has all been prepared for decades. And now we are enjoying
the feast.
