Nearer my God to thee - Karen Chamisso

 Nearer my God to thee

„An Bord der »Titanic« befanden sich fünfundzwanzig Millionäre, die zusammen mehr als 100 Millionen Pfund repräsentieren.“
I liked to look and not look
in Dad’s book at the picture
Of the iceberg that rammed the Titanic
A telltale smear of paint on its flank
- I had nightmares about that ship going down
My birthday cake with the candles lit
Enormously drowning In the dark North Atlantic
A liner’s hold scrawled over the blood freezing tide.
My friend John recently took me
To Rue des Ecoles to point out the crossing
Where the absent minded mythographer
was run down by a laundry truck
Nearer my God to me I sang out
Mixing up the chords and dischords of time
Born for collision and some final knackery
Iceberg, laundry truck or drowning colder
(“Le Cœur est un organe femelle » )
than the North Atlantic’s spasms
stripping away
our itty monkey manners.
