Saturday, December 28, 2024

A chain of signifiers: Skhlovsky, Barthes, and the spell

 

I’m an inveterate comparer, so much so that I distrust the subjective pivot of comparison only because I compare it with other approaches to the true and the just. I compromise with that distrust by putting all comparison under the sign of quote marks – I mention, but I do not speak in propria persona.

So it is that, reading Skhlovsky’s Zoo, I thought: I wonder if Barthes read Zoo?

Looking around, I have noticed another reader, Linda Kaufmann, in Discourses of Desire, noticed: that Barthes’ Fragments of a lover’s discourse, Derrida’s Post Card, and Skhlovsky’s Zoo, or Letters not about Love have all used fragmentation to understand, or undergo, the spell of love as a spelling, an incorrigibly and frustratingly logo-bent moment, in which indirection is the only direction that can possibly find direction out.  And reader, he doesn’t marry her. That’s not in the cards.  

It is like that, eros and literature and its discontents.

The fragments part, though, those telegraphic, telepathic one sentence paragraphs of Skhlovsky, they fascinate me. Spells are usually a word, a phrase, a formula, which working against the causal current, bring about a result – at least in the once upon a time world – overwhelming both the producer and the receiver. The sorcerer may be distinguished from the sorcerer’s apprentice by the ability to follow the spell with a negation, a limit. But that is bluff.

Or at least out of the once upon a time world, in the world of, say, Berlin, 1923, that has been revealed as bluff.

Revealed once, which throws a demystifying retrospective over the entire past.

In Jameson’s Prison House of Language, Frederic Jameson connects Shklovsky’s style, and the form of his thought, to Vasily Rozanov, the oddest of Russian essayist:

“Rozanov illustrates the resolution of the novel back into its raw materials, into a kind of linguistic collage, made up of journal entries, newspaper clippings, letters, entries noted on stray envelopes and scraps of paper and so forth. From the point of view of content, he may be seen as a kind of Russian equivalent of Pirandello or Fernando Pessoa, with his multiple personalities (he was a conservative columnist under his own name for the Novoe Vremya, a liberal columnist under a pseudonym for the Russkoe Slovo). It is worth noting that for Skhlovsky, even this ideological content is not primary, but only the result of the form which it calls into being…”

What else is a form that calls something into being but a spell?

Barthes was another such a maker of spell books. In Roland Barthes by Roland Barthes (a beautiful title), Barthes writes that the question that follows him around (like the rain cloud that follows Joe Btfsplk in the L’il Abner cartoons) is “what does this mean?”:

“This mania never allows for futility: for example, if I notice – and I force myself to notice – that in the country, I love to take a leak in the garden and not elsewhere, I want to know what this means. This rage to make the simplest facts signify socially marks the subject like a vice: one must not break the chain of names, one must not unchain language: the excess of namings is always ridiculous (M. Jourdain, Bouvard and Pecuchet)

(Even here, save in the amanuensis, of which it is precisely the price, one never records anything that one does not make signify: one doesn’t dare allow the fact to be left in a state of in-significance; this is the movement of the fable, which pulls from every fragment of the real a lesson, a sense. One can imagine a completely inverse book: which reports a thousand “incidents” while forbidding itself to ever pull out of them a line of meanings; that would be exactly a book of haikus.)”

Incidences without senses. Such is the threat posed by filling up a book, a thing of pages and pages. The novelist is always trying to give an impression of something going on without bogging it down to much in the material of incidence – or at least one kind of novelist is. The novelist that selects the mirror, that instrument which lacks the elements of editing, to be his or her symbol. Joyce, though, knew better: Stephen Dedalus chooses the cracked looking glass of a serving girl.  

Science, magic, the teller, the tale, and the critic who trails behind. Skhlovsky and Barthes are both writers first, even if they accumulate the outer look of critics, or at least essayists. And that essayistic melange was always destined to creep into, to infect, to invade, the other genres. The poem, the novel, the story.

Well. Let’s go bowling, dude.

 

Posted by at

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

A chain of signifiers: Skhlovsky, Barthes, and the spell

  I’m an inveterate comparer, so much so that I distrust the subjective pivot of comparison only because I compare it with other approaches ...

  • The phantoms of ideology
    You can skip this boring part ... LI has not been able to keep up with Chabert in her multi-entry assault on Derrida. As in a proper duel, t...
  • Michael Pollan, again
    Being the sort of guy who plunges, headfirst, into the latest fashion, LI pondered two options, this week. We could start an exploratory com...
  • hegelian approaches to tinkering
    The most dangerous man the world has ever known was not Attila the Hun or Mao Zedong. He was not Adolf Hitler. In fact, the most dangerous m...