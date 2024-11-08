Nietzsche's umbrella, Lenin's laugh

There is a story, jotted down by Lydia Fotieva in her book,
Pages from Lenin’s life, about a visit Vladimir Ilyitch made to Paris 1905. He spoke at a conference with Jaures. The International
was alert: Russia was in revolt. Lenin had been in Paris before. He liked the
city. In 1910, when he lived for a couple of years in an apartment on 4, Rue
Rose Marie, he liked to bike around the city on weekends. He was a fanatic
biker, one who knew all about fixing the gears, oiling the chain, keeping his
bike in tip top order.
But on June 1st – or 6th, the dates
differ, Lenin was in the mood for amusement. He’d been to the Opera the night
before. Now, Lydia and a comrade took him with them to the Folies Bergere. At that
time, the theatre was not just a high class stripper heaven. It was burlesque. Fotieva
remembered one vaudeville routine Lenin loved:
“They were showing short scenes of a light genre. I remember
one called “the legs of Paris.” The curtain was raised knee-high, showing the
legs of people of different walks of life and social standing moving across the
stage. There was a workingman, a street-light man, a grisette, a priest, a
policeman, a small shopkeeper, a Paris dandy, and many others. The legs were so
emphatically typical that there was no mistaking their owners, and you could
easily picture the person they belonged to. It was very amusing. Vladimir Ilyich
laughed as infectiously as he alone knew how, and he really enjoyed himself that
evening.”
The half lowered curtain, the pants legs and bare legs and
soutaned legs, the people above them hidden, the guessing as to what legs
belonged to what type, and Lenin laughing at the show like any schoolboy. Does
history here ball itself into an allegory, or is this just another night on the town?
Derrida, to the disgust of all good positivist philosophers,
wrote an essay on Nietzsche that asks us some questions on a philological philosophical matter:
“’I have forgotten my umbrella.”
“I have forgotten my umbrella”
Among the fragments of Nietzsche’s unpublished work, we find
these words, all alone, between quotation marks.
Perhaps a citation.
Perhaps it was something taken from (prelevee) some other
part.
Perhaps putting it here or there would make it understandable.
Perhaps it was a note to begin some phrase that he meant to
write here or there.
We have no infallible means to know where the taking of the
phrase took place, on what it could have been grafted later on. We will never
be assured that we know what Nietzsche meant to do or say in noting these
words. Nor even what he wanted. In supposing that there is no doubt on his autograph,
that it was his handwriting, and that one knows what we put under the concept
of an autograph and the form of a signature [seing – as in blank check,
blanc-seing].”
Derrida is making a serious point non-seriously, or a non-serious point seriously, here. We make large metaphysical and epistemological decisions when we go
through the papers of an author, or even through texts in general: our list of
procedures, very much in the line of
Gricean implicature, escapE, somehow, the attention of philosophical questioning. Derrida
speaks of “hermeneutic somnambulism”.
And then we have the texts of people’s lives, their
biographies, their life writing.
I could see classifying Lenin at the Folies-Bergere with Nietzsche’s
umbrella – if it was his, if he was the person who lost it – as barely worth
comment.
Yet it has attracted comment, both from the anti-communist
professionals (while the revolutionaries were suffering in 1905, there was
Lenin, laughing diabolically in the lap of bourgeois comfort) and the communist
professionals (Comrade Lenin, as well, sometimes enjoyed the people’s humor. Or
to generalize this with Stalin’s phrase: "Life has become better, life has
become happier").
“Its transparence spreads out without a fold,” Derrida
writes, “without reserve. Its appears to consist of a more than flat intelligibility.
Everyone knows what “I have forgotten my umbrella” means.”
Lenin’s laughter at the Legs of Paris also seems to be
nothing special.
And yet, there is something different about thinking of
Lenin at the Folies-Bergere. Rather like thinking of Ho Chi Mihn going to a
burlesque house in San Francisco – which he well might have done.
So: there is this anecdote. And there is the person who
tells it, who originally wrote it down. Lydiia Fotieva. In 1920, Le Miroir, a
French newspaper, took a picture of the Russian leadership in a meeting, and
helpfully numbered and named the bigwigs – one of which was Fotieva. Of course,
this photograph to us now shows those who are going to die – as Stalin got rid
of those who did not die naturally in the next 10 to 20 years. Almost all. Not
Fotieva.
Fotieva was associated, at that point, with Lenin’s wife, Krupskaya,
whose secretary she’d been in the pre-revolutionary years in Paris and then in
Switzerland. Back then, she’d been toughened by prison terms in Czarist jails.
Perhaps that had taken some of the puritanism out of her, enough so that she
could enjoy a good vaudeville act. After the revolution, she was Lenin’s
secretary, and was a witness to, or a part of the quarrel between Krupskaya and
Stalin that figures into numerous stories about Lenin breaking with Georgian
before he died.
If these stories are true, why was Fotieva spared a bullet
in the neck? Some have called Fotieva an informer for Stalin. Certainly she had
good relations with Stalin, even as members of Lenin’s circle began to suspect
that he was not good for the revolution. Stalin, according to Robert Conquest,
found Krupskaya a problem in the 30s, when he took full command, and even
thought about denying that she was Lenin’s final wife – or real wife. He might
have meant to nominate Fotieva for that position. In the end, though, this wasn’t
necessary. It would have been a bit too messy.
It was a bit messy, too, that Fotieva had been the boss of
Stalin’s wife, Nadezhda. There might well have been a friendship between the
two such that Nadezhda spoke up for Lydia. In any case, during the purge and
war years, Fotieva hid like a mouse in the bureaucracy of the Lenin Museum, a
demotion but not torture or death in some courtyard or digging in subzero
weather.
It had all come out wrong. She must have thought, sometimes.
But after Stalin died, she resurfaced, still communist, and when she died the
obituary in Tass was signed by Brezhnev and some others.
The Paris of 1905 was a long way away on that September day
in 1975 when Fotieva’s body was put in the ground. The legs had long since
withered and died, for the most part, during the wars and massacres of the
century. The legs of Paris is not a routine, or tableau, noted by the papers at
the time. Even books on the Folies-Bergere mention simply tableau put together
by Victor de Cottens, the theatre’s art director at the time. One wonders what
Lenin made of Mado Minty, one of the stars of the ensemble that year, “la
magnifique, la merveilleuse a la superbe pointrine”?
As he and his comrades filed out of the door, into the still
luminous night, hailed a cab, and left for the more serious footsteps that would eventually take them to the Finland
Station.
