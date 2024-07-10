Who gives a flying fuck about clarification?

The establishment press and commentators
on France, both in the country and out, have a common judgement, best put by PhilippeMarlière on the ucleuropeblog:
“All in all, this snap election has
provided anything but clarification. France is still in a severe political
conundrum with months, possibly years of political instability and crisis.”
“Political instability and crisis” is centrist
code for democracy. Instead of neoliberal “stability”, the politics of no
alternative in which the plutocracy just, alas, is so necessary and
de-regulation is just the ticket, you have a politics where this is questioned
by the people who, well, somehow have the right to vote.
Clarification, which Macron tossed into
the discourse, has been seized on by all commentators center-right and
center-left – as if it were the real question in the election. The real
question for real people is how to afford meat, how to go out occasionally for
a meal, how to educate the kids, how to retire, and so trivially on – you know
how the proles are.
Having been whammed by war in the Ukraine
(where Russia is at fault) and Gaza (where we are pretending the government of
Israel is not effecting a mass murder that will “destabilize” the Middle East
for years), having had Covid managed by nudgery and the era of cheap ended by
Covid plus the aforementioned wars, having de-industrialized and financialized
until the trust fund babies beamed and the rest of us sweated and sank, “clarification”
was a dodge, a way of saying nothing, but very seriously.
Thus, of course, all the serious people
in the sea are swimming after it and giving us “analyses” that are all about
continuing more of the same, since it has buttered their bread.
Myself, I could give a flying fuck about
clarification. Let’s have good schools, controls on prices, and taxes on
plutocrats instead.
