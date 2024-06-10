I've written this too often to write it freshly, but here it is: Macron came into office as a sort of idol of the French media and establishment - he was the perfect neoliberal. Neoliberalism is not simply an economic phenomenon - it is a cultural one. It is a synthesis between the gains of the civil rights era and the dissolution of the institutions of the social democratic era. That synthesis operates to repress class struggle and promote civil rights theater - which is how some billionaire woman can become an exemplar of "feminism", while her janitor can become an exemplar of "reaction".
Das Langweilige ist interessant geworden, weil das Interessante angefangen hat langweilig zu werden. – Thomas Mann
"Never for money/always for love" - The Talking Heads
Monday, June 10, 2024
The News from France
In France, Macron did the most cute neoliberal thing by lowering the tax paid by the wealthy while at the same time denouncing "colonialism". The former was an actual cost, while the later was theater all the way. And so we were off!
The Left, I thought, two years ago, was actually going to get off its ass. Unfortunately, no. The Left has its own theatrical aspect, and a memory of Mitterand that has led to the politics of the big chief - which is, alas, Melanchon. A man who, unfortunately, failed to make the grade and has since acted as a great impasse to the left actually doing something. Marching in the street and getting beat by cops is supposed to... lead to something. But it didn't. This is not the thirties or the fifties, but NUPES has very much acted as a sort of responder to Macron, and not a very effective one. Although the Left has tried to represent low income communities and the rights of immigrants, it has failed in its major task - to lead the return of the repressed, i.e. class, and to operationalize class struggle. The struggle over immigration is imminently class struggle - for how much outcry is there when the immigrant is rich? It is pretty simple to see that the game is what it has always been - squeeze the worker. Workers can see that with their own eyes. The Left has never convinced the people that they can see what the workers can see - and they have not succeeded in making the rotten system in which worker and immigrant are posed against each other the real issue.
They are not going to do that in the next month. Miracles don't happen.
So it looks like France is going to have a coalition gov, with Bardella as our prime minister, Macron as president.
You drift, you hit the rocks, you sink.
