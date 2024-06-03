Absolutely: the novel

Certain
words are novels – and not just novels, but state of the nation novels, U.S.A.
novels.
Absolutely,
for instance. Exciting or excited.
Actually.
Absolutely
that became fixed as a certain sound in my ear years ago. I was living in Santa
Fe and, for a time, writing lyrics for a band. The singer would say,
absolutely, a lot. The singer was a sweet woman, who couldn’t hold a tune – you
could glue it to her tongue and she would still mess it up.
So we would
go through the song and she would be asked if she heard it, and she would say:
“absolutely”.
Like so
much in the U.S.A, the word came out of some combo of tv, movies, music and
coolhunting. And it ended up in business school.
One could
probably track it through trendy novels. It begins as a sort of Britishy
complement – in phrases like, say, absolutely stunning. It occurs in Less than
Zero – a marker of the eighties if there ever was one – both as an affirmative
and a complement. But only once as the former. Checking into seventies
zeitgeist novels – In Alison Lurie, it occurs in the form of “absolutely sure”
or “absolutely necessary” – holding on as a modifier, and not pushing aside the
“sure” to star by itself.
Ann
Beattie, whose signature method as a short story writer and novelist in the
seventies was to keep as close as possible to the oral tics of the time, used
absolutely the way Alice Lurie did. She only introduced absolutely, as a single
word, after the eighties.
These are
not definitive proofs of the origin of the bogus absolutely, but I’d like to
coordinate its mission creep with the “morning in America” that was the Reagan
era – an era in which the bogus made a comeback, from Wall Street to the shores
of Nicaragua.
Of course,
this mutation is not unrelated to other mutations abroad in the land – for
instance, the systematic skinning of the working class, from their place in the
popular arts to the dignity to their paychecks. “Sure”, the older Americanism, was both the extended hand and a word to be
spoken out of the side of the mouth by private dicks and mobsters. Sure was off
the farm – as was the population, draining into Detroit and Chicago and Los
Angeles and Cleveland, making steel in Youngstown and Pittsburg, waging labor
war in Flint. Sure was familiar with numbers runners and the overflowing
toilets in neighborhood taverns on Friday night. Sure had all beef hotdogs in
its teeth and the ball game on the radio. Sure was Rabbit, especially when yes
means no, as in “sure sure.” A doubling that allows Rabbit to hop away from his
responsibilities in Rabbit Run.
Absolutely is
Rabbit in his desuetude, Rabbit in Florida, Rabbit self-pitying in the strip
club. Absolutely is the fated, that is, planned erosion of the manufacturing
sector. Absolutely is the relentless rise of the service sector. Absolutely is
waitresses setting out jauntily to make money while going to college and ending
up three jobbing it to make payments on the college loan. Absolutely is
the cool music played at Starbucks. Absolutely is emotional labor, while
emotional surplus value is hauled off to be plasticized in the cultural
industries. But absolutely never reaches into the now dominent upper reaches,
who invaded every crannie of the popular arts in the U.S.A. and made it a
mirror of their own vanity. Absolutely is said to them. They never say it back.
Instead, they say things like, I’ll have the Chilean sea bass.
I sure hate
what absolutely did to the States.
