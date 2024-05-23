The new economy is simply a ratio

The New Economy that came into
being in the nineties names, really, a ratio – that is, the rise in the ratio
between price and earnings. Just as the world starts, in the Upanishads, with
the first man, Pragapati, floating in a golden egg that he has somehow
fertilized himself, so too do we find our plutocrats floating in golden eggs
made out of financial instruments which exist solely in order that plutocrats
can grow the most enormous golden eggs the world has ever seen.
In an early era – in the
Progressive era – the p/e ratio had another name: overcapitalization. And
instead of celebrating an economic mechanism whereby speculators are allowed
and encouraged to treat themselves to stunning windfalls, the Progessives justly
saw overcapitalization as waste and fraud.
Lawrence Mitchell, in The
Speculation Economy, has, I think correctly, seen the first two decades of the
20th century in America as the period in which the limits of American
progressive politics – and by extension, the limits of anti-corporationism in the
West – were drawn and hardened. By 1920, the attempt to reform the stock market
from the root had failed.
The high point of the reform
effort came in 1911. In that year, the House of Representatives passed a bill a
bill that was narrowly turned down in the Senate, S. 232. S. 232 would not only
have required federal incorporation of all interstate businesses. Here’s
Mitchell’s description of it:
“It would have replaced
traditional state corporate finance law by preventing companies from issuing
“new stock” for more than the cash value of their assets, addressing both
traditional antitrust concerns and newer worries about the stability of the stock
market by preventing overcapitalization. But it would have done much more.
S. 232 was designed to restore
industry to its primary role in American business, subjugating finance to its
service. It would have directed the proceeds of securities issues to industrial
progress by preventing corporations from issuing stock except “for the purpose
of enlarging or extending the business of such corporation or for improvements
or betterments”, and only with the permission of the Secretary of Commerce and
Labor. Corporations would only be permitted to issue stock to finance
revenue-generating industrial activities rather than finance the ambitions of
sellers and promoters. … S. 232 would have restored the industrial business
model to American corporate capitalism and prevented the spread of the finance
combination from continuing it dominance of American industry.” (137)
Martin Sklar, in The Corporate
Reconstruction of American Capitalism, summarized the spirit of the drafts
prepared during Theodore Roosevelt’s administration that stood in the
background of the bill’s eventual configuration in this way: ‘whenever the amount
of outstanding stock should exceed the value of assets, the secretary would
require the corporation to call in all stock and issue new stock in lieu
thereof in an amount not exceeding the value of assets, and each stockholder
would be required to surrender the old stock and receive the new issue in an
amount proportionate to the old holdings.”
I’ve already manifested my
manifesto for a new Soviet version of 21st century capitalism – one that
destroys the corporate form and replaces it with hundreds of thousands of small
scale enterprises in flexible cooperative structures. It does not overturn
capitalism, but it does radically turn capitalism around. The limitation of
both the corporation and the state is a kind of capitalism with a human face –
which is much more radical than where ‘socialism’ is at the moment. For this
kind of harmony of opposites, of cooperation and competition, to really work,
the speculative economy would have to be radically subordinated to production.
The pleasure palace of the oligarchs, the four hundred trillion dollar
derivatives structure that burdens the earth (even as it actually does not
exist – truly, an extreme case of economic neuroses), will have to be burnt to
the ground. From a historical point of view, instead of a prescriptive one,
however: one has to marvel at what the railroad companies wrought. Most studies of railroads concentrate on
their physical structure, and their role in transport. But if you look at
financial history in the U.S., you find that railroads basically invented the
modern stock market. By overcapitalizing far beyond the needs of stock and
expansion, and by being the model that shaped the constitution of interstate
businesses, they forged the stock market as an instrument of overcapitalization
that it has since become. In the first decade of the twentieth century, state
attorney generals, elected by populists, tried to make railroad companies
adhere to their contractual obligations under state law. Well, that took
state's rights too far, and was overruled by the Federal government. The
Scotus, which piously devolved the rights of women over their own bodies to the
states, would shriek with horror if the states took up the right to regulate
the interstate commerce that comes through it. There is a limit to every
reactionary thing, after all! Common sense, among the plutocrats, has agreed to
this. And who are we to tell the rich assholes no?
