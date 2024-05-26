COLLECTING, CULTURAL HISTORY, FETISHISM

“In brief, cultural history only represents a surface strike
against the insight [of historicism], but not that of dialectics. For it lacks
the destructive moment, which certifies dialectical thinking, as well as the experience of the dialectic thinker. It means
to increase the treasures that weigh on the back of mankind. But it doesn’t
give humanity the power to shake this off, in order to take them in its hands. This
is true as well of the socialist educational work at the turn of the century,
which took cultural history as its guiding star.”
This passage from Benjamin’s essay on Eduard Fuchs came to
my mind as I was reading Mel Gordon’s Horizontal Collaboration, his book about
the erotic culture of Paris, which is meant, I think, to be paired with his
earlier (cult) book about the erotic culture of Weimar Germany.
Like Fuchs, Gordon is a collector. Nothing brings together
cultural history, fetishism and a certain sense of hidden forces like
abundantly illustrated books concerning the vintage wanks of yesteryear. But Gordon
utterly lacks a dialectical mindset. For him, pleasure is a unified property –
not something divided between consumer and worker. Thus, he plunges into the
“happy” world of Parisian brothels and comes up with the anecdotes, which take
the place of any ethnology.
This is the blind spot of the fetishism that motivates
pilling up the “treasures”, whether of cheesecake photos or art objects of a
higher order – objects that are so often rooted, in the avant garde visual and
literary culture of the late nineteenth and early twentieth century, in the
same atmosphere of brothels and dance clubs whose photos, placards and
anecdotes spill out over Gordon’s pages – but never gets around to the moral
intellectual shudder that will free us from these things, so that we can recognize
them.
The erotic life, here, is utterly commercial. From the
brothel fuck to the photographer to the spectator – for there was as much a
market for spectacle as there was for tactile sex – “life” is restricted to
what is outside of “normal life”.
In the end, in the late 1960s, the identification of the
erotic with a certain marginal spectacle dissolved before the feminist
critique, which correctly identified pleasure as a heterogenous and often
exploitative property of “liberation.” The revolutionary moment, in the “sexual
revolution”, was all too non-dialectical. It was a revolution in the chains of
a very bourgeois positivism.
And don’t we all, generation after generation, bear the
marks of that lie? We still have not found the open sesame that will give us,
at the heart of normativity itself, our happiness back. Instead, we make our
separate treaties. It is this, I think, that has disempowered the avant garde
in my lifetime.
