The Great American Novel - a poem by Karen Chamisso

1.
The black out man, the white out man
All the muses of the Company
Busy
Forgetting the nation’s memory
In our hidy holes, we eat the reports:
who was who and who was where
When the torturer took the stair
To the top of the tower with the cash in his
And assassinated the president
(name redacted) of the country
(name blacked out).
This, too, is happening .
Oh oblivion my darling
Principle Researcher: (name blacked out)
“he also prepared a paper on the magician’s art
and the covert communication of information (mind-reading).”
2.
When your electronic veils all come undone
and nobody’s left for your kinda fun
take a (redacted) pill in the noonday sun
your mind to stun.
3.
“I can feel a calmness on the sidewalk—where before I felt a
defiance only”
He sez, speaking for me, me, me
Though I look like a million bucks today
And have the coat to prove it.
I put my calmness in a cute little Benz and drove it over
The bones over the bones of the road
Built on an old Indian hunting trail:
As per Uncle Dunny’s table conversation.
“The liquor laden car he was driving
Plunged from the road” - and into the gnatter
of insect splatter
on the windshield of our family memory.
4.
I was born too late to be a poet who writes “all”
And means it through sermon and circumstance
Until I’m mummified among grasshopper and vine
- My all’s a smaller thing, all mine
and has its America, its hurricane glass
Its anecdotes of life in 1999.
It thinks that driving across the country will be
An exercise in all-creating liberty
signed and sealed by polaroid
like Ed Ruschka’s or Warhol’s
of the whiteline insignificant that haunts
every all with its tics and taunts.
My all is out of whack today
My all has drizzled quite away
My all is in drops and droops its head
My all is the lights out of the dead.
