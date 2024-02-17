The A.M.E delivers its soul: or just say no to crushing Gazan children in the rubble

Surprising news from the states! Myself, I thought there
were only two gospels there - the gospel of hate and the gospel of prosperity.
And that Christianity had faded from the national fabric, never to be seen
again. But the Bishops of the A.M.E have actually shown a Christian concern with
slaughtering children to the honour of Baal - or in other words, the ongoing
genocide in Gaza - and have had the gall to suggest that the U.S. not
contribute to tearing apart kids, slaughtering patients in hospitals, and
starving to death the general population. Obviously, this is wholly
anti-semitic - anti-semitic in the line of Isaiah, Jeremiah and Ezekial. Also
anti-semitic, according to the new paragons of Israeli ultranationalism, is the
entire liberal culture of diasporic Jews.
Out of their own mouths.... No sane or moral person could
argue that the murders committed by Hamas justify seven children killed for
each person murdered. However, those who argue this obviously have no concern
whatsoever with the murdered, and - to use Ezekial's words:
"When I say unto the wicked, Thou shalt surely die; and
thou givest him not warning, nor speakest to warn the wicked from his wicked
way, to save his life; the same wicked man shall die in his iniquity; but his
blood will I require at thine hand.
19 Yet if thou warn the wicked, and he turn not from his
wickedness, nor from his wicked way, he shall die in his iniquity; but thou
hast delivered thy soul.
When a righteous man doth turn from his righteousness, and
commit iniquity, and I lay a stumbling-block before him, he shall die: because
thou hast not given him warning, he shall die in his sin, and his righteousness
which he hath done shall not be remembered; but his blood will I require at
thine hand.
21 Nevertheless if thou warn the righteous man, that the
righteous sin not, and he doth not sin, he shall surely live, because he is
warned; also thou hast delivered thy soul."
Ah, the undelivered souls of the "Western
alliance". Twittering like mad on all the major media, from the NYT to Fox
news. Stumbling blocks all.
