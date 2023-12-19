Rabbits, up and at em!

Consider a person who had every reason to be happy but who
saw continually enacted before him tragedies full of disastrous events, and who
spent all his time in consideration of sad and pitiful things. Let us suppose
that he knew they are imaginary fables so that though they drew tears from his
eyes and moved his imagination they did not touch his intellect at all. I think
that this alone would be enough to gradually close up his heart and to make him
sigh in such a way that the circulation of his blood would be delayed and
slowed down…”
Thus Descartes, quoted in Stephen Gaukroger’s Descartes: an intellectual biography.
Descartes imaginary person has become the man in the street, whose moments are
taken up by flash ads on the telephone, cable tv, porno, and the garden of
earthly delights that is the internet. We know, now, or think we do, what is
fabulous and what is intellectually objective. Yet with such constant parallel
networking between the two, the happy – the comfortable, the housed, the fed,
the educated – have the imagination of catastrophe constantly before their
eyes, while the conditions of catastrophe, the actual loss of dwelling, food,
children, clean water, security and all the rest of it is for other people. So
much “only connect”, so much “what can you do?”
I am exhausted by
catastrophes like Gaza. I’m exhausted by the gradual shutdown of all the
institutions and values that made for social democracy, once, and the
substitution of competition – read Hobbesian anarchy – and powerlessness, which
we are led to think is the very summit of democracy. But my exhaustion is no
argument at all. It is simply a condition.
No good can come from the exhaustion we feel as political
agents.
Brecht said that humans learn as much from catastrophe as
laboratory rabbits learn about biology. This phrase is rich in implications,
one of which might be that just as there is a science that registers the rabbit
in a certain order that is beyond the rabbit’s capacity to understand, so, too,
there is a science, or at least an art, to catastrophe. Biology isn’t expressed
in any one biologist, and catastrophe isn’t expressed in any one powerbroker.
Rather, the artists of catastrophe exist in a community that works to make sure
that the conditions of catastrophe bear down with a crushing weight on its
victims. The members of that community don’t recognize themselves as artists of
catastrophe at all, perhaps, but only in terms of the individual roles. They
support. They oppose. And so instead of the rabbits pondering the
experimenters, you hear, for instance, the X “supports” Hamas because X – in this
case, me, but many others – supports a ceasefire. Support doesn’t mean, as it
does among the experimenters – as it does for Netanyahu, for instance – material
support, a system of arranging money and favors to keep Hamas in business. That
type of support is beyond our rabbit-y remit. No, support means you open your
moth and say something.
We, as rabbits, have to get out of the cage and bite the
experimenters. Enough with “supporting”..
