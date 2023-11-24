“But the moon is not to be judged alone by the
quantity of light she sends us, but also by her influence on the earth. No
thinker can afford to overlook the influence of the moon any more than the
astronomer can. " The moon gravitates towards the earth, and the earth
reciprocally towards the moon." This statement of the astronomer would be
bald and meaningless, if it were not in fact a symbolical expression of the
value of all lunar influence on man. Even the astronomer admits that " the
notion of the moon's influence on ter restrial things was confirmed by her
manifest effect upon the ocean," but is not the poet who walks by night
conscious of a tide in his thought which is to be referred to lunar influence,
in which the ocean within him over flows its shores and
bathes the dry land ? Has he not his
spring-tides and his neap-tides, the former sometimes combining with the winds
of heaven to produce those memorable high tides of the calendar which leave
their marks for ages, when all Broad Street is submerged, and incalculable
damage is done to the ordinary shipping of the mind.”
Thus, Thoreau in a journal entry. I like to think
of the three North Atlantic souls – Thoreau, Emerson, and Kierkegaard – all busily
keeping their accounts of the ordinary shipping of the mind in their journals.
To radically different effects. In September, 1851, Emerson was experiencing
the tussle between his transcendental optimism and the Anti-Fugitive Slave act.
“The more formidable mischief will only make the more useful servant. – the will
convert the Furies into Muses, and the hells into benefit.” There is something
quite ominous in that phrase, the more useful servant. Emerson’s notes in his
journals were plucked and embedded in his essays, and the book that he was
making – The Conduct of Life – was in the shadow of the furies and the hells.
Kierkegaard in 1851 was in the mood to finish with
his earlier “fooling” as a heteronym. In September, he wrote in his journal “for
indeed, what is eternally certain that what is extraordinary can only succumb
in this world.” Continuing this thought of the extraordinary – which for
Emerson would be the figure of the poet – he writes: “ For the extraordinary
can only exist unconditionally in a purely spiritual condition, suspended in
the pure testimony of the spirit, which means – negatively – that all straightforward
signs are dialectical or inverted. For the minor premise of being the extraordinary
one is to succumb in this world. And what is straightforward humanly speaking
is to want to recognize the relation to God from the fact that things go well
for a person, that everything succeeds for a person, or if it does not go well,
at least there is hope for the next time. But for the extraordinary person
there is no such hope. For him, only one thing is certain: his downfall – if he
does not go to what, humanly speaking, is his downfall, then neither was he
truly an extraordinary person.”
Kierkegaard’s journaling – in 1851 – makes a strange
counterpart to Thoreau’s or to Emerson’s – although Thoreau might well recognize
that downfalls and high tides, when the ordinary shipping of the mind is
disturbed, are kin. What strikes me is that Kierkegaard so takes up the notion
of the cross that he negates any idea of blessing. Or, at least, he makes a subtle,
folklorish exchange between curses and blessings. The curse, the downfall, is
the blessing – that one is “extraordinary.” But both the cursed and the
blessed, however you read them, are going to die.
This, though, is not a fair way of interpreting “succumbing
to the World” – by this I think Kierkegaard means “winning” in the world, the bourgeois
world.
All of these journals are dealing with, filled
with, tiptoeing by, weighted down with dialectical or inverted signs. And
perhaps this is in the nature of journals – self-examination produces that
ghost which reads itself, reads the ectoplasmic trail it has left all in words
that no longer fit in the ghost’s mouth. This might be a holy ghost, an “extraordinary”
ghost, or it might be the self at floodtide, or it could tussle against the
Fugitive slave act. I think of the angel in Wings of Desire, hearing the crowd
of voices plotting, waiting, despairing – the journals opened, the roof off: “Every
roof is agreeable to the eye, until it is lifted; then we find tragedy and
moaning women, and hard-eyed husbands, and deluges of lethe, and the men ask,
`What's the news?' as if the old were so bad.”
Comments