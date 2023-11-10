Mere anecdotes, the historian said, and ordered another port

Of Borges’ 1935 book, The Universal History of Infamy, the
best things are: a, the title, and b., the preface, a glorious meditation on
the baroque which has had many repercussions in Latin American lit and
historiography.
The stories themselves, though, are a bit thin.
Still, it is a title to dream about. Infamy has filled our
eyes and ears so often, since it was written, that we are all becoming a bit
nearsighted and deaf. In a sense, these fictions – inspired, I think, by a French
tradition going from Nerval to Marcel Schwab, of which the English equivalent
is Pater’s Imaginary portraits – have also inspired, or at least communicated
secretly (secret communications are the plumbing of culture, vases communicants
indeed) with the vein of microhistory that revived the discipline in the 70s
and 80s. One dreams of, say, a Universal history of survivors, a Universal
history of double agents, etc. And yet, the universal here is pointillist – it is
a matter of extending the anecdote.
Lionel Gossman wrote what I believe is one of the great
essays on the anecdote, “Anecdote and History”, which appeared in the 2003
journal, History and Theory. After a preface, Gossman gets down to thesis
business with a very deft hand:
“The relation of the epic and dramatic genres, and the
implications, in terms of ideology or Weltanschauung, of narrative versus
dramatic representation of the world, have been a major topic of reflection on
literature since Antiquity. As anecdotes, as I now believe, may favor
either--they may reduce complex situations to simple, sharply defined dramatic
structures, but they may also, if more rarely, prise closed dramatic structures
open by perforating them with holes of novelistic contingency-a brief
discussion of this topic is in order.”
Gossman references Barthes’s essay on faits divers, in
which, Barthes claimed, disproportion becomes the rhetorical dynamic – which,
if we want to extend our range of references, always a fun thing, we could
bring back to Borges’ essay on the baroque.
Grossman uses the etymology of anecdote to show how the
thing's semantic charge changed over time. Anekdoka was, apparently, the title
of Procopius's Secret History. As it was translated into European languages,
anecdote took on the meaning of unpublished, and the secondary meaning of
secret history. Anybody who has read Procopius's history knows how salacious
the book is: the vague reputation for tasty salacity became attached to
anecdotes. Voltaire, according to Grossman, exhibited extreme contempt for the
genre. In particular, the anecdote disturbed Voltaire's notion of what history
-- the history of historians -- was all about. Although Grossman doesn't
exactly show this outright, Voltaire's agenda, as a historian, was to rescue it
from the collectioneering science of the antiquarians. For Voltaire, history's
moral bound was defined by scale: history was an account of great events. Of
course, Voltaire's perspectivism nuanced his idea of great events. Not every
king or noble was great. The social hierarchy did not define greatness, but it
did tone it.
In this way, Voltaire, far from being the grinning
undertaker of the ancien regime, was its great and final ideologue. Grossman
quotes an interesting review of Rousseau's Confessions that, while not penned
by Voltaire, reflected the Voltairian vision:
Voltaire’s
mostly negative judgment of anecdotes was also determined, however, by the same
classical, fundamentally conservative esthetics (and politics) that later led
the editors of the Annee Litteraire to condemn Rousseau’s Confessions as an act of literary arrogance and
presumption. “Where would
we be now,” they protested
in 1782, “if every one
arrogated to himself the right to write and print everything that concerns him
personally and that he enjoys recalling?”
The genealogy of
the phrase, “my truth”, which became a byword in the social media America of
the 00s, goes back a long way
We don't believe that Voltaire's position can fairly be
called conservative. But otherwise, this is a highly revealing sentence.
"As early as the last third of the eighteenth century
some of Chamfort’s anecdotes appear to have had such symptomatic value. A story
about the Duke of Hamilton, for instance
- who,being drunk one night, heedlessly killed a waiter at an inn, and
when confronted with the fact by the horrified innkeeper, calmly replied: “Add it to the bill” - seems intended as more than
an allegory of the general indifference of the rich and powerful to the poor
and powerless; it is also symptomatic of the personage described, the Duke of
Hamilton, and, beyond him
perhaps, of the social
relations of a particular historical moment, that of the ancien regime."
Anecdotes, if one has a genius for the selection and
allegorization for them, as Chamfort did, become symptoms – of a larger whole,
a diseased culture or historical tranche. The problem lies in that particular
genius, which is nourished by a culture that still treasures conversation and the
heroism of wit. Those who have no wit – the heathen raging outside the cenacle,
or the entirety of the Silicon Valley brotherhood, and their partners, the CEOS
presiding over universities – fear and despise it.
I'm thinking about anecdote and Cold War history as I've
been delving into newspapers and journalist historians to create my own
Universal History of Infamy, subsection the long Cold War.
