To sic James Wood on Cormac McCarthy
is unfair to the sensibilities of both writers. The New Yorker obit/review of
the two last McCarthy book tries for the sweeping overview, but Wood is
permanently not in the mood for McCarthy - hence his elevation of The Road,
surely one of McCarthy's minor novels, as the major work over Blood Meridian,
against which Wood tosses such howlers as: "Of course, his earlier novels
explored “themes” and, in their way, ideas; an academic industry loyally
decodes McCarthy’s every blood-steeped move around evil, suffering, God or
no-God, the Bible, genocidal American expansion, the Western, environmental
catastrophe, and so on. But those novels did not purvey, and in some sense
could have no space for, intellectual discourse. These books were inhospitable
to intellectuals, with their characteristic chatter." For Wood, an
intellectual must either work at the New Yorker or teach at some respectable
Ivy League school. They wear an I badge. But anybody who reads Blood Meridian and
encounters the Judge encounters intellectual talk as high placed as that iof
the figures in Moby Dick. The inability to see ideas in ordinary life - in
ordinary American life - marks Wood's odd relationship to American letters.
Dwight Garner, god bless him, is much
better in the NYT obituary. He gets McCarthy's oddness right. McCarthy's world
is marked, like the world of Melville's Pequod, by a startling absense of
women, of the feminine in general. But the homoerotic bonds don't find their
hetero places as friendships - male friendship is as passing a state as, say,
marriage. These are books essentially about loners and their disastrous effect
on those about them. The Border Trilogy is McCarthy's exploration of what it
might be like not to be a loner, but there is a certain static in that
exploration, a certain sacrifice of narrative magnificence.
The truly American torture is
solitary - something visited upon thousands of men every day in that God
forsaken land. It is an extension of, a sort of diabolical parody of,
individualism - that strange and very hetero fantasy ideology, which suppresses
the mother role entirely, which seriously holds, among people whose lives were
spent, as babies and children, eating free lunches, breakfasts and dinners,
that there is no such thing as a free lunch. Taking that asociality into the
wilderness - or its shadow, the backwards culture of pre-Civil Rights Dixie -
is what makes McCarthy fascinating. It is also what makes McCarthy repulsive -
especially to someone like James Wood, who can't "see" it.
This, from the great - or in Woods'
view, unsound- Blood Meridian. The Judge is sketching and writing things in a
notebook:
"A Tennessean named Webster had
been watching him and he asked the judge what he aimed to do with those notes
and sketches and the judge smiled and said that it was his intention to expunge
them from the memory of man. Webster smiled and the judge laughed. Webster
regarded him with one eye asquint and he said: Well you’ve been a draftsman
somewheres and them pictures is like enough the things themselves. But no man
can put all the world in a book. No more than everthing drawed in a book is so.
Well said, Marcus, spoke the judge.
But dont draw me, said Webster. For I
dont want in your book.
My book or some other book said the
judge. What is to be deviates no jot from the book wherein it’s writ. How could
it? It would be a false book and a false book is no book at all."
Comments