Beggars and billionaires

The beggar and the
billionaire bookend neoliberal culture. During the era of the social democratic
exception, from the mid forties to roughly the eighties, homelessness – and vagabondage
– fell considerably. Not that this was an unmitigated good – from the mental
asylum to the housing project, coercion, violence, despair and underfunding
were endemic. But the effect of state cuts to welfare and to the general withdrawal
of the state from housing, mental health care, and retirement funding had
effects that were seen throughout the developed economies. In Les gens de rien: l’histoire de la grande pauvreté
dans le France du XXe siecle, Andre Guesclen traces the decline of vagabondage
and homelessness during the thirty glorious years and their return at the end
of the century. The same story was told, in 1991, by Joel Blau in The Visible Poor.
The visible poor, an
excellent title.
I have a media
knowledge of billionaires. How could I not. They populate telenovelas, like
Succession, are featured extensively in the business and political press, have
groupies and fans, and in general are all around us as parts of the celebrity phantom
tribe we think we have a relationship with.
I have an experiential
knowledge of beggars. Beggars are not the stars of popular telenovelas, are not
extensively interviewed or featured in the business and political press, are
not influencers on Instagram or in any way part of the celebrity phantom tribe.
But for any urban dweller, they are ghosts of another sort, flesh and blood
ghosts. They sleep on doorsteps or in tents or in sleeping bags or in improvised
nests of trash. They prostrate themselves in pedestrian heavy areas, with
plastic or paper cups by their sides for the stray coin. They choose their
spots – outside grocery stores or by ATMs – where, by some perhaps shared
convention, they know that people have loose change on them. They get drunk, or they get stoned.
They preach, or they scrawl signs, they favor parks, they tell stories of
hunger on subway trains and trams.
On the whole, my
experience with beggars is much like anyone else’s. That is, if they anyone
else has some money somewhere. Sometimes I give, more often I don’t. I have a sort
of tally in my head, and if I haven’t given for a while, I give more. Never a
lot. Mostly I say no, no thanks, sorry, etc. No, no thanks, sorry, etc. constitutes,
for the most part, the conversation between the beggar and the non-beggar
population.
A couple days ago I
tossed out my “non” to a man accosting me on Rue Charlot. However, he aimed a
few words at my back that made me turn around. I don’t remember what they were.
I approached him. He was a short black man of beggar’s age – that is, anywhere
from 30 on up. Living rough has a way of erasing the middle class marks of age
and registering new ones. This man had a hat. He held in his hand a booklet of
some sort. As I came closer, he showed me what it was: song sheets. And he
explained that he was a singer, that he sang for his money, but that he was too
tired to sing today.
I gave him some Euros,
and went on. A singer.
Where the media
culture does feature the beggar, and there in abundance, is in poetry. In song,
Gypsy Davy still steals the wife of the landowner. The hobo rides the rails,
and Beau Jangles will dance for you in worn out shoes.
Why song and poetry
has the beggar in its heart, and not the billionaire, is of some interest. Song
and poetry is as servile as other media – it has long celebrated kings and
warriors. But it has never celebrated the bourgeoisie. Other supposedly non-poetic
objects – a note about plums on a table, a bright particular chameleon – have roused
the poetic consciousness, but the bourgeoisie have been turned over and over by
novelists, who found them dramatic in exact proportion to the scandals that
de-bourgeois-fy them, and been ignored, mostly, by the poets. True, the sitcom is
the glory of the bourgeoisie, and that is no mean thing in the history of art. However,
I don’t quite know how to measure this.
Beggars have attracted
some attention on tv, but mainly in shows
that are framed around the police. The Wire, even, is framed around the police –
although I remember seeing the first shows of the first season of the Wire and
crying, because finally, finally people in a housing project were being seen.
The visible poor were being made visible. Of course, they were visible as part
of a larger plot, but still.
That singing beggar
rang a lot of bells for me. We live near a park named for a singer and songwriter,
Beranger, whose songs were sung by beggars on the street in 19th
century Paris. Baudelaire, who lived around here (it is hard to find a spot in Paris that is
not near where Baudelaire, a most homeless man, lived for a while), wrote a
poem that is still unloved and very analysed, La Mendiante rousse, about a
redhaired beggar clothed in rags that barely covered her – much as, today, beggars
in real desperation sometimes clothe themselves in such plastic sheeting as you
find at construction sites, a costume that parodies the gaudiest bride’s gown.
Blanche fille aux cheveux roux,
Dont la robe par ses trous
Laisse voir la pauvreté
Et la beauté.
The poverty and the beauty. A combination we have lost. Bo Jangles is
deader than a doornail.
