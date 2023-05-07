The gerontocratic spectacle

When Charles was on the brink of thirty, he
made a speech to the Cambridge Union in which he said: My great problem in life is
that I do not really know what my role in life is.’ The
coronation, which I saw – to the length that any tv watcher could stand it –
was in line with that statement.
I don’t think I have seen a tv spectacle that
was at once so “spectacular” and so heart numbingly boring since the great OJ
chase of the nineties, when television discovered that large numbers of people
would watch hours of traffic as long as it was accompanied by commentary and
celebrity. OJ, at least, in his prime, did experience beauty. Watching documentaries
of his great time as a running back for the Buffalo Bills, even a non-fan of
the game such as myself could see that here was twentieth century art, to put
up against any ballet or modern dance. The OJ who was chased, the bloodstained
golfer and future author of If I Did It, was the aftermath of that
transcendence – a flat figure, a NPC.
Charles has brushed up against transcendence,
but from his horrendous upbringing to his horrendous marriage to his crowning,
at the age of fucking 300, he has always been a non-playing character. In Rosemary
Hill’s LRB piece about Charles and Camilla, she notes that throughout his
career, the word used about Charles is “sad”, or “terribly sad”. As she also
notes, nobody pitied Charles as much as he pitied himself. In this, if in
little else, he matched his first wife – a flat figure who was meant to race
around with seedy Eurotrash trust funders, but ended up, much to her disgust
and his, with a Euro-non-trash trust funder.
The ceremony we saw emphasized how very much
we are run by a global gerontocracy. Their messenger boys – the Prime Minister
of the U.K, the president of France – are greasy with the task of fucking us
all over, which they engage in with business school discipline. From the
doddering Archbishop of Canterbury (who, at one point, must kneel to pray some
kind of prayer, creating the one drama of the whole tedious scene – would he
manage to get up on his feet by himself?) to the closeups of Charles, peering
seedily around him under those untrimmed eyebrows, this festival in the
retirement home of Westminster Abby begged for some, any ironic counterpoint.
Instead of getting what we should have had - a series of torch songs of
increasing melancholy – we got a thousandth iteration of tween choral music. In
order to retain the innocence of those angelic voices, one noticed that Prince
Andrew was not present.
In the end, as much as I hate the monarchy
and the spectacle of the monarchy, I ended up feeling sorry for Charles. What a
waste of middle manager potential, this guy who, if he had not had a fascoid
prince of a father and a mother who clearly didn’t like him and wouldn’t die,
could have had a happy life as, say, the VP in charge of petrodollar accounts
at some City bank! He’d be retired with Camilla in Spain by now, indulging
himself with the local vintages and participating in the gentle art of tai chi!
The song that should have been performed, Ithink, is the cover of the Tears for Fears song from Donnie Darko. But it wouldhave spoiled Charles’ one happy day.
Comments