How creep and crawl the future seems to those of us lying in this house of bones: rules here the authoritarian spine andits homo erectus, her jungle gym.

Lumbagos dawn on the painstrewn shores of all the old girls’ Eldorados. Oh chiropracter with your spurious art unspell that post-partum spell

cast on my life force, all obscurely! Joint sprains, muscle sprains and knots This is what I gots Rattling the life force in the house of bones.