The Breakfast Cereal Box: our place in the chain

Breakfast
cereal is an emblem of the industrialized food system. If the system had a
totem, surely the faces of Captain Crunch, Tony the Tiger, and Snap, Crackle
and Pop would be displayed on it. The cereal box I opened this morning to feed
my boy, Kellog’s Smacks – which features a froglike creature with big eyes, an
open mouth, a startlingly human tongue, and human like hands, splashing about
in milk and wheat stalks and larva shaped honey smacks, against a vivid red
background – tells me that it provides me with “50 % Vit. D. Daily Needs”. I’m
never sure if I should believe this kind of thing, or even really what it means
– one bowl? The whole box? On the back it provides me with a printout of
“ingredients” and”nutritional facts”. That the words are in English and Arabic
points to the global system – this Kellogg’s cereal box has been somewhat
vaguely routed or controlled by the Kellogg’s office in Casablanca.
This box is a marvel as well as, given the
ecological tragedy of agribusiness, a horror. Marvels and horrors are the
familiars of my ordinary life – and no doubt yours, reader. We flip between
them with every app and every birdless sky.
The world of commerce, the system of global
production and circulation which brought that box to my kitchen, seems,
sometimes, to fill the world. It depends, however, on the act of giving. I give
the cereal to my boy. My wife gave her time, labor and money to go out and get
the box and bring it back home. My definition of neoliberalism is that cultural
regime which attempts to completely embed the social in the economic (defined
narrowly as capitalism, a market based system of goods and services controlled
by capital); however, it is always limited by the fact that it depends,
fundamentally, on what Georges Bataille called the “general economy” – the
economy of unexchanged energy, generosity, and giftgiving. The further
neoliberalism digs into the general economy, the more it undermines itself. In
this contradiction, myth is generated.
At least this is one way to locate myth. I
am writing under the spell of Roland Barthes mythologies, essays on the
quotidien that attempt to decode certain bourgeois patterns of recognition,
styles of representation, in order to reveal their mythic dynamic. Barthes wrote them in the fifties, when he was still
using an impressionistic technique. He didn’t quite have together what he meant
by myth. His latter essay on myth is confusing, I think, because he
retrospectively tries to cast what he was doing in the armature of a more fully
developed semiotics. Still, each of those essays has an exhilarating air, as
though he were an alien among these ads, sports events, strip shows and
automobiles.
Myself, I can sit pretty, given such
predecessors as Barthes and a thousand others. Yet I still don’t have the
categories to quite understand, for instance, the glue, or – I suspect – starch
based adhesive that gives the box its use and mystery. The top of the cereal
box is a familiar rectangle divided into two rough triangles traced out by
impressed creases. One of the triangles slots under the other. However, to get
to that organized state – which we will call the OPENED cereal box – I have to
make it so – because the box is eminently closed this morning. It comes closed.
It is closed when it finishes its transit of the assembly line. The box is
lightly sealed because the contents of the box have to be protected from spills
and damage. The cereal, in other words, is very much conditioned not just by
the fact that its end use is to be digested, but also by its circulation – its
storage, transportation, and distribution on top of shelves in a store. Due to
the necessity imposed by the truck, the store manager, and the stock person, I
am confronted by a sealed box top. The potentially separable triangles that
make up that box top are glued to two interior cardboard flaps. In the face of
this, I, an American bred and born in the 20th century, know just
what to do: I must deflower this box top. But from long experience I also know
that I can make a mess of it. Too much pressure and you tear the thing,
destroying the ideal symmetry that would insert the slot snugly under the mouth
of the other triangle. If I exert the right pressure, I can break the adhesive
bond and the box top will tent perfectly over the contents, which are, as well,
protected by being stored in a little wax paper embryo inside. That wax paper,
too, I will have to force open – and for that, scissors is your best friend.
That is, if they are at hand. On the other hand, if I am too violent, the box
top triangles will rip, and instead of tenting the contents, they will raise
up, irregularly torn, revealing the grayish paper under the beautiful red die.
Every time, then, I open the cabinet and take out the cereal box, its ruinous
state will reproach me. This reproach will attach, like fine starch adhesive,
to my thoughts about the cereal – I will be inclined to want to hurry up its
consumption, and might well toss the box before it is completely void of honey
smack pleasure, in the way one hides things one is ashamed of.
This is doubly bad, since not only will the
box and the wax paper embryo eventually be tossed into the garbage can, from
when they will go to further litter the earth and foul the water, but at the
same time I will be wasting food, organic matter, which is even worse.
Thus, much depends on my successfully
applying a degree of force: my shame, my eco-citizenship, and my sense of being
a good housekeeper.
The need to seal and break a seal – that
is, to have adhesives that both adhere and break apart proportionate to the
human force brought upon them – is an old old story, going back to myths of
seals of wax that lock away vital messages – as for instance in the case of
Bellerophon, who was entrusted with a message that, under its seal, instructed
the receiver to kill the messenger. That is one mythic facet – the other facet
is that of the trap. The cereal box is, among other things, a trap – a devise
that closes on an animal and allows the trapper to open it and capture the
animal. Traps are part of a technology that goes far back in human pre-history,
like fire and writing.
So much depends on that starch based
adhesive.
This morning, I successfully applied just
enough, but not too much, force and opened the box. Then I poured the cereal
into the bowl. As the box is narrow and rectangular, I do this in a rather
eccentric way, out of the side of the box. According to Scott Bruce’s
Cerealizing America, the box type in which my honey Smacks are stored is called
a billboard box. I am utterly at home with this kind of box – it is part of the
syntax of boxes that I have dealt with all my life.
Habit makes the habitus. The cereal box is
a monument, among other things, to packaging waste. I know this. Yet it is also
a nostalgia object, deeply embedded in my childhood and the childhoods of all
the kids I knew, the ones who survived into adulthood, the ones who as parents,
inevitably, took on the burden of feeding their kids in the morning. This is why when I, on rare occasion, buy
cereal for myself – for instance, oatmeal flakes – and I buy it in bulk, which
makes more sense, I find the bag that I use to store it and carry it with me
relatively joyless. The bag disenchants the whole cereal box experience. There
is no froglike anthropomorph jumping around in the bag – it is simply brown. It
is better. It is rational. It is faceless. It is pure.
And so the carnival is over.
