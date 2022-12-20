On Humming

Oliver Sacks’ The man
who mistook his wife for a hat is, I think, one of the best short story collections
of the 1980s – a decade that dove into short stories. These stories are diagnostically
true, as far as that goes, but they are mostly true as stories. The ancestors of these stories of
neurological and other disorders are to be found not only in, say, the case
histories of Charcot, but as well in the short stories of Chekhov.
The first story has haunted
me since I read it way back when the book came out. It is about a musician who
has a curious impairment of vision in which big gaps in his responses to visual
stimuli open up, while at the same time he is able to get about his daily life.
“When the examination
was over, Mrs. P. called us to the table, where there was coffee and a
delicious spread of little cakes. Hungrily, hummingly, Dr. P. started ont eh
cakes. Swiftly, fluently, unthinkingly, melodiously, he pulled the plates
towards him and took this and that, in a great gurgling stream, an edible song
of food, until, suddenly, there cam an interruption: a loud, peremptory
rat-tat-tat at the door.”
It is this moment that
gives us the diagnostic clue of Dr. P’s curious behavior. Sacks asks the musician’s
wife about this, and she tells him that Dr. P. “does everything singing to
himself.” He moves, it seems, in an aural or musical landscape that closely
maps the visual world in which he finds himself – but the world must be
organized so that the music can guide him to where things are and what to do
with them.
I have been thinking
of Dr. P. this week for a simple reason. Lately, for no reason I can think of,
I find myself humming.
Now, I am a man who
sings to himself. I’ve been doing that forever. When I ride a bike, I will sing
long Dylan or Leonard Cohen songs to myself. When I cook in the kitchen, I sing
along, often wandering off the lyrics, to the Black Angels or Nick Cave. I have
a pretty good songbook in my head.
But I am not a man who
hums to himself. I associate that man with my grandfather, my father’s father,
who seemed to hum bits of some grand symphony of hum, one that spanned decades.
His humming was part of his resting, his watching of tv, his trying to do home
repairs when he was 88 or so, etc. There was a humming aura around Granddaddy,
and though I loved the guy, I received the strong impression, when I was a kid,
that I did not want to grow into being Granddaddy – that I wanted anything but.
So, the idea that I am
suddenly humming alarms me. And it alarms me even more that I am humming hums –
there’s no tune, no song nor etude, in this humming. It feeds on its own buzz.
In the story of Dr.
P., there’s a wonderful moment. Dr. P. had been a painter in his youth, and on
the walls of his house there were hung paintings he’d done from that period
onto his late maturity. They began as realistic depictions. “Finally, in the
last paintings, the canvasses became nonsense, or nonsense to me – mere chaotic
lines and blotches of paint.” For Sacks,
the paintings “was a tragic pathological exhibit, which belonged to neurology,
not art.”
Sacks, of course,
knows that art belongs to neurology – it is our home, it is the earth we will
never escape from, disregarding the longtermist, transhumanist dream that our plutocrat
overlords will become digital androids, half man, half silicon chip. My humming
and my non-humming both belong to neurology. But I hope not pathological
neurology.
It is too early for me
to become a hummer, Lord!
