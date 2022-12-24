Gerard Macé, as far as I can tell, is
an unknown in the Anglophone world. He is, on the other hand, revered in French
literary circles. In France, there is a certain line of poetics that goes from
the French moraliste tradition through prose poetry into an expanded field of
the aphorism – the aphorism as insight and lyric – which doesn’t quite have an
equivalent in the Anglosphere. Thus, a poet like Georges Perros, whose series Papiers collées is one of the important
twentieth century texts, was not translated, and then in a selection, into English until 2021 - https://www.seagullbooks.org/paper-collage/.
I prefer Macé to Perros, but both
writers are best understood against the background of the moraliste tradition.
It is a tradition which was seized and remade by Nietzsche in the 19th
century, The poetics of Emerson and Thoreau are both recognizably shaped by the
moralistes of the 17th century, plus of course the enormous weight
of the sermon.
I came across this bit
in Macé’s The map of the empire – simple thoughts 2:
“The liquid element is
the closest one to the Dao, which teaches us that we must forget water if we
want to swim well. In the same way, we have to forget words to write well,
which is not the same as being unconscious of them. But let them come instead
of looking for them, and choosing them as thought they were posing before us.”
Now, you either like
this kind of thing or you don’t. Myself, I’m a fan. Jules Renard, in his
journal – a strong influence on this tradition – records the remark of a friend
that he saw, in Renard’s work, a lot of fallen leaves, but no tree. The lack of
a masterwork – some central novel or poem – is the starting point for the 20th
and 21st century moraliste. Proust stands as the counter-example –
the one writer who, after the pastiche and the essays, actually created a
masterwork about a man who aspires to write a masterwork.
Proust is an example
of Macé’s writer: the one who forgets words. It is a highly specific form of forgetting.
The critic, you might say, is the bad conscience who only remembers words. But
this would make the dialectical game all too simple, don’t you think?
Comments