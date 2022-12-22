Every student of French or German is familiar with the phrase “false friends.” False friends are those words one comes across that look enough like some English word that the unwise student will assume that they mean the same thing. For instance, the French verb, blesser, which means wound, and the English verb bless, which means to wish something good.

The idea that false friends operate only across language lines, however, strikes me as a limitation on a very useful concept. I think that false friends operate within different subgroups with different jargons within one language. Look at how the word “woke” or the term “cancel culture” has shifted between subgroups. When you see a “debate” between the right and the left in America, it is often like hearing one group of people using “bless[er]” to mean injure and another group meaning to wish a benediction on. Of course, often – and this is a common rightwing tactic – the use of the term will be intentionally mangled, so that the debate (a puzzlingly idolized idea on the right, ever since the right was all about “debating” the Iraq invasion back in the early 00s, which involved debaters who spoke no Arabic and had the thinnest of notions about what Iraq actually was) is poisoned at the root. This is, of course, one of the diseases to which conversation will always be heir. False friends show up in every sphere. We live in an era that especially relies on false friends to make social media happen, and to create both anger and passivity among the masses. An angry passivity – is this what we want?