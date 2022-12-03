ENTERTAINMENT EGO SUM

This is a paragraph
from an essay Musil wrote about Bela Belazs’s famous book about film, Visible
Man:
The observations that
I will add in the following concern these contact and luminal surfaces. The
question of whether Film is an independent art or not, which is the entering
point for Balazs’s effort to make it one, incites other questions that are
common to all the arts. In fact film has become the folk art of our time. “Not
in the sense, alas, that it arises from the spirit of the folk, but instead in
the sense that the spirit of the folk arises from it,’ says Balazs. And as a
matter of fact the churches and the cults of all the religions in their
millennia have not covered the world with a net as thick as that accomplished
by the movies, which did it in three decades.”
As is so often the
case with these Viennese intellectuals, Musil is astonishingly sensitive to the
changes being wrought by modernity – with the wisdom; of nemesis perched on the
apocalyptic battlements. His reference
is shrewdly to religion, rather than to other forms of art – that is, his
reference is to the community of souls. The soul as Musil knew was dying out as
an intelligible part of modern life. Modernism – or perhaps one should say the
industrial system, under the twin aspects of the planned economy and capitalism
– operated as a ruthless commissar in the great purge of interiority- and in
that purge, killed, as a sort of byproduct, the humanist notion of art. In
retrospect, the whole cult of art stood on the shakiest of foundations. What
was really coming into being was something else – the entertainment complex.
Film’s effect was not some technological accident, but a phenomenon in the
social logic that was bringing us to where we are today, when the primary
function of the subject is not to think – that antique cogito – but to be
entertained. Here we are now, entertain us – Nirvana’s line should have a place
of honor next to cogito ergo sum in the history of philosophy, I am
entertained, or I am not entertained – these are the fundamental elements of
subjectivity. God himself, within these parameters, is nothing other than the
first entertainer, world without end.
