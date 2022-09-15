There are philosophers who are also doctors, lawyers, and artists. Their philosophies are, one supposes, enriched by their side-vocations. Baptist Morizot is a French philosopher who is also an ethologist – the son of a veterinarian, he has studied both Spinoza and the ways of the wolf. Liberation summed up his work as a “philosopher-tracker” here:
“Baptiste Morizot,
maître de conférences in philosophy at the University of 'Aix-Marseille, consecrates
his work on relations between the human and living beings. WIth one peculiarity :
he goes out when possible to do field work, as a “tracker philosopher”. In his
book, On the Animal track, he recounts how, in following the traces left by the
bears in Yellowstone, the wolves in Provence, the snow leopards of Kirghizistan
or ever the earthworms in our apartment compost piles, he researches the
quality of attention towards others that we have lost.”
This is a man who
picks up where the late great Loren Eisley left off – but instead of a democratic
humanism that separates the human against the “animal”, he wants to regain the
hyphen – the human-animal. It is this which is “lost” – a loaded term. Nostalgia will not shield us from the current
drastic heating up of the earth, as Morizot knows. We know, from archaeology,
that the human presence in a given territory coincided with the decline or
extinction of “competitor” species. Think of the poor neandrethal! And the plenitude
depicted on the cave walls.
However, Morizot’s
great theme – the crisis in our sensibility, or what I would call the
crisis in the submerging of the human
limit, the limit that once defined what we could do on this planet – is a great
issue, both socially and philosophically. Last night, as with all nights, now,
in Paris (until deep winter), I was bothered by mosquitos. Ten years ago, I do
not remember such mosquitos. But now, they are everywhere, in the South of
France – the tiger mosquito – and the North of France, to an extent unknown, as
far as I can tell, one hundred years ago. The mosquito line in Europe used to
begin in Rome, Which is not to say that mosquitos were unknown North of the
line, but rather, they were not included among the natural vices – the lice,
the fleas, the flies – that the Northern European worried about.
This is from Le Monde:
« The spectacular
territorial expansion of the tiger mosquito has aroused growing anxiety. Originally
from the forests of Southeast Asia, it has colonized, in the space of about
twenty years, all the other continents except Antarctica. It is recognized by
scientists today as one of the most invasive species in the world.
The maritime commerce
in rubber tires and bamboo from Asia and the United States has played a
determining rôle as the tiger mosquito was introduced into new continents, while
trucks participated in its interregional distribution.”
The colonized colonize
back – thus continuing the Columbian transfer, which once brought African
mosquitos to the Caribbean and yellow fever to the Veracruz and New Orleans. Morizot
laments the infantilization of our sense of the animal world – the side-by-side
construction of factory hog farms and Peppa Pig. This, he thinks, has affected
our dream-time and delayed our recognition (something that glimmers out from
cave paintings) of our community with living things. I think he is right in as
much as the collective sensibility is where things happen – where a certain
degree of alienation (which Marx, in the German Ideology, defines in terms of
bearability) becomes unbearable, for reasons no powerful muckety muck, policy
dweeb or executive nudger will understand.
We are getting closer…
