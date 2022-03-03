the decline of the laugh

Jean Fourastié was one
of the architects, in France, of the thirty glorious years of the postwar
economy. He had reformed, or advised on the reformation of the French social
insurance system in the thirties, and after the war he wrote optimistic books
about the new world opened up by the consumer phase of capitalism. His
predictions about the rising level of lifestyle seemed to be on target in the
fifties and sixties, but somehow, Fourastié fell off the optimist wagon as he
observed what consumerism had wrought – not a leisured and cultured working class
in tandem with a leisured and cultured administrative class, but a mad rush
towards disposable products and lifestyles that, in his view, had lost sight of,
or even jettisoned, the volupté of satisfaction for the addictions to second
degree wants that were manufactured by a new class of capitalist. The large
mark of that turn was everywhere – in the environment, in the cultural
impoverishment of non-urban areas, in the way in which busyness had infected
all lives with addictions to perpetual scratching, as it were. The society of
consumption turned out to be a society addicted to the itch. As Regis Bolat puts it in his essay on Fourastié
‘s pre-1968 turn (one similar to Galbraith’s in the late fifties):
Fourastié thus painted
a portrait of a “new homo economicus” of whom the essential trait is avidity. He
saw in the indefinite growth of human needs what gave French society its preponderant
characteristics and strongly conditioned the society of tomorrow. All research
on consumption that took place in progressive countries seems to confirm this
indefinite growth. Needs grow once the level of life is elevated: “no limit, no
lassitude of the appetite of consumption, is what is always revealed by the
statistics, whatever the amount of revenue expended.” In other words, Fourastié
discovered that there was no internal limit within consumption, no horizon of
satisfaction that allows the consumer, in a society in which consumables are
subject to radical and rapid change and extension, to stop.
This is the background
to Fourastié’s essay on the decline of laughter – or the laugh, le rire – in 20th
century ordinary life, Reflection sur le rire. Or, to put this in today’s
terms, the decline of laughing out loud to LOL – an acronym that usually
signals not laughing out loud, but pretend laughing out loud. Fourastié refers
to Bergson’s treatise on the laugh as the classic work on the subject, but one
that curiously neglects the psychological need to laugh. Being an economist, Fourastié
is interested less in the individual’s psychology that the psychology of the
collective. Whether or not the decline of the laugh really tracks the decline
of “gaiety” in the street or the decline of laughing in the life of a man, Fourastié,
who was approaching old age, his larger point about the utility, so to speak,
of the laugh is worthy of his title.
Fourastié frames the
laugh as a form of thought – or a form of thinking. “In fact, because laughter
is a pheminon of joy and pleasure, the mechanism of the laugh engenders
participaton in conceptual thought of instinctive forces.” This function is
related to a more general notion of what is funny: “Every funny object presunts
a “rupture of determinism”, a failure, a mini-conflect of sense and non-sense
that the laugher must resolve by himself if he wants to laugh.” Laughter, in
this view, or the object of the laugh, is a koan.
Fourastié was not the
man to look at the intersectional victimage of the collective laugh – its policing
of hierarchies. But he is, I think, on
target that laughter also addresses failure – a break in the logic of
hierarchy.
I myself think that
the gaiety of the Paris street has not really dimmed, although every account of
the countryside and the far suburbs shows that this gaiety has turned sour.
Once, when I was a
newfledged graduate student in the philosophy department at U.T., I had an
experience of the laugh as omen. I was attending a class on Kant’s ethics. And
the professor, a sweet man and one immersed in the atmosphere of anglo American
philosophy at that time – analytic – mused one day that surveys didn’t seem to
bear Kant out: people seemed less inclined to do things out of duty than to
seek being happy. This way of putting things, which made it seem, suddenly,
that normal people were outside of our circle, made me laugh. Except I couldn’t,
since I was in the class and nobody else was laughing. This built my laugh up.
The more I thought about it, the more absurd seemed the whole thing, and the
class, and perhaps my being in philosophy itself. Whether I asked to excuse
myself or we had a break, I don’t know. I simply remember walking up and down the
hall in the building doubled over with laughter. Laughter is a power – it can
seize a person. And especially a character such as myself, who have long been
undermined in my efforts to be a serious person by a strong sense of absurdity.
I guess that laughter
told me all I really needed to know about the unlikelihood, in my case, of an
academic life.
