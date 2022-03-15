techniques of the body: a kiss is not just a kiss

In Marcel Mauss’s Techniques of the Body, he begins his discourse with a few references and a few anecdotes. This is one of the anecdotes:
"A kind
of revelation came to me in hospital. I was ill in New York. I wondered where
previously I had seen girls walking as my nurses walked. I had the time to
think about it. At last I realised that it was at the cinema. Returning to
France, I noticed how common this gait was, especially in Paris ; the girls
were French and they too were walking in this way. In fact, American walking
fashions had begun to arrive over here, thanks to the cinema.”
We are
familiar with the idea that tv and movie violence provokes violence in the
general mob. The more subtle notion that many of our basic traits have been
folded, spindled and mutilated by various dream factories – this is something
more, a surplus.
INn
Cute, Quaint, Hungry and Romantic, Daniel Harris made the surprising argument –
or rather, exhibited the surprising implication – that the
Production Code, the Catholic-generated censorship manual for movies in the era
between the beginning of the talkies in the thirties to the late fifties –
actually encoded a device that pornographers now generally use, and that also
may have moved from the reel to the real.
“During the heyday of
romantic Hollywood films, the cinematic kiss was not a kiss so much as a
clutch, a desperate groping, a joyless and highly stylized bear hug whose
duration was limited by official censors who also stipulated that the actors'
mouths remain shut at all times, thus preventing even the appearance of French
kissing, which was supplanted by a feverish yet passionless mashing of
unmoistened lips. This oddly desiccated contact contrasted dramatically with
the clawing fingers of the actresses' hands which, glittering with jewels,
raked down their lovers' fully clothed backs, their nails extended like claws,
full of aggression and hostility long after the star had thrown caution to the
winds, abandoned her shallow pretense of enraged resistance, and succumbed
wholeheartedly to her illicit longings. And then, after the ten fleeting
seconds allotted by the Legion of Decency had passed, the inopportune entrance
of another character often sent them dashing to opposite corners of the room
where, their clothing rumpled, their hair a mess, their faces infused with fear
and suspicion, they fiddled with tchotchkes on the mantel or stared pensively
at spots in the carpet, retreating into the solipsistic isolation of their
guilty consciences. The stiff choreography of this asphyxiating stranglehold
suggests apprehension rather than pleasure, the misgivings of two sexual
outlaws who live in a world in which privacy is constantly imperilled, in which
doors are forever being flung open, curtains yanked back, and unwanted tea
trolleys rolled into occupied bedrooms by indiscreet maids.”
I must admit, I don’t
recognize that desperate groping in, say, the kiss Grace Kelly gives Jimmy Stewart
in “Rear Window.” But there is something to Harris’s vision in the kiss that
Rita Hayworth gives Orson Welles in the San Francisco aquarium in Lady From
Shanghai. “Take me quick”, she says, and quick it is – although the three
seconds are cleverly extended by a cut away to the unwanted presence of a group
of school children, who in that instant come around the corner and see them.
This kiss was long in coming – at the center of the movie is a fight between
rich plutocrats aboard the yacht of Hayworth’s rich, crippled husband, which
was followed by a song from la belle Rita with the sign off line: “don’t take
your lips or your arms or your love … away”. This is a case of illicit longings
indeed.
Even if I don’t take Harris
to be accurately describing the entirety of the heyday of romantic Hollywood
films, he is onto something in the censored administration of a kiss.
“Hollywood kisses are
carefully arranged compositions that invite the public, not only to approach
the necking couple, but to slip between them and examine at close range every
blush and gasp of an act that, on the one hand, optimizes the conditions for
viewing and, on the other, makes a bold pretense of solitude, of barring the
door to the jealous intruder and excluding the curious stares of gaping
children who stumble upon adulterous fathers while seeking lost toys in
presumably empty rooms. Lovers are frequently filmed in stark silhouette
against a white background so that, for purposes of visual clarity, their
bodies don't obscure each other, a bulging forearm blocking from view a famous
face, the broad rim of a stylish chapeau a magnificent set of wistful eyes
brimming with desire - a cinematic feat of separation similar to that performed
by pornographers who create a schematic type of televisual sex by prying their
actors so far apart that they are joined, like Siamese twins, at the point of
penetration alone.”
Ah, the cathected
interdiction, the fetishized prohibition! Plus, of course, for pornographers,
too, the ravishing kiss was more of an interfering preface than a moment of…
ravishment. Bataille’s insight, which
was taken up by Foucault, was that here, sexual desire is secondary to its
interruption. Power is not repressive so much as productive, a maker of the
perversions it spends its times blotting out.
Disappointingly, after this
promising start, Harris anchors his insight in a realistic ideology that has no
historical basis whatsoever:
“The exaggeration of
privacy in a culture that has become, relatively speaking, morally lenient is
symptomatic of the distortions that occur in novels and films when artists can
no longer satisfy the demands of narrative by drawing directly from their daily
experiences, since actual behavior and its fictional representations are
drifting further apart.” In fact, of course, this account of some realistic
paradise in which artists satisfied the demands of narrative – a curious
phrase, as though narrative were some hungry domesticated animal – with their
“daily experiences” is entirely bogus. It was the aesthetic trend of the
post-code era – of the sixties – that encouraged the idea that “daily
experience” was equivalent to the authenticity that would allow us to enjoy
imagined stories and poems without being accused of being childish and
non-productive, with being, basically, wankers. Curling up with the book and
curling within the womb – same story. The confessional is a really a bow to the
puritanical edict that art must teach us something, that dedication to the
aesthetic in itself was frivolous, not to say vicious. Nor is the
dip into daily experience something that was encouraged by realism in the
classical sense, which was, contra Harris, a matter of showing that daily
experiences are always drifting away from narrative – from the stories we tell
ourselves about ourselves. Julian Sorel, the “realist” hero par excellence,
gets his narrative about himself not from his daily experiences, but from his
reading of Napoleon’s memoirs. The “demand” of narrative is actually the demand
of the narrator, who, grammatically and existentially, is the one who can
demand. Encoded in this idea of some fatal drift between the daily experience
of the artist and the art is the sovereign consumer, the hero of neo-classical
economics, whose choices have an unimpeachable logic, follow Arrow Debreu’s
theory of preferences, and has no personal tie to limit his only reason for
existence – accumulation.
That ideology blights
Harris’s essay, but I like to think about the way the cut and edit of the kiss
scenes in classic Hollywood cinema accidentally gave birth to the loops of
porno films, which, although seemingly all about unending coupling are, in reality,
as time constrained as Rita Hayworth’s kiss. Once one begins mapping
sexual desire to the time of its representation, sexual desire becomes another
factory made assemblage – a matter of intentional efficiencies. Kisses roll
right off the assembly line. Is there, in the behavioral sciences, a basis for
the three second kiss metric? I wonder. But its arbitrariness creates a basis
for further metrics and transgressions of metrics. For instance, Hitchcock, in
Notorious, got around the three second by having Cary Grant and Ingrid Bergman
kiss for two seconds, stop, then kiss again, and so on.
How this influenced the
natural history of kissing in America is a curious question that,
unfortunately, Mauss did not answer. I think though that kissing was definitely
impacted by the movies. In spite of the code, it was part of the general
enlightenment brought to the population, in which the lineaments of gratified desire
are the endpoint of the revolution.
Which, given these years of
gloomier endpoints, is an endpoint I’m positive about.
