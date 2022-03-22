sacrificing the baby for the sculpture: on a modern theme

In his 1910 tome, The
Individual and Human Existence, Josef Popper-Lynkeus asks a question:
“If for example we were
in Paris in the Louvre and a great fire broke out while the gallery was full of
visitors, who would we try to save? The art collection or the people, to the
very last one of them? It would not occur to the firemen or the volunteer helpers
to save the pictures by Raphael, Leonardo, the Venus de Milo and other such
irreplaceable artworks before all the human existences were secured. And if
someone tried to do otherwise, he would be greeted with universal condemnation
and even punishment.”
Josef Popper’s way of
stating the problem of the value of art in terms of the value of people is part
of a tradition in modernism, bringing together the “irreplaceable” art work and
the irreplaceable human individual. This tradition exists in some uneasy
relationship with the justification of war, or the sacrifice of irreplaceable
human existences to the protection of the state – or the ideals of the state,
such as freedom.
Popper, unlike his
nephew, Karl Popper, is not a much quoted man anymore. He was an engineer and
an inventor as much as a philosopher and ideologue, and his book has a certain
engineer’s way of looking at problems in terms of affordances – how to design a
gimmick to achieve a certain objective or function within an overarching structure
or machine. And for an engineer, Popper’s thesis produces an interesting social
design. Not art, not anything is equal to the value of an individual human
life. If that part is the most intrinsically important thing in the social
machine, how should the machine be designed to make sure that the part is
protected?
His question, in a different
form – substituting medieval Italy for the Louvre - was answered by Harold Nicholson, who, in
1944, said he was prepared to sacrifice his own self – to be shot against a
wall – to save a Giotto fresco. Perhaps the British upper class, coming from a
line of very cold blooded collectors, have made the calculation. Bertrand Russell
once said that if he were given the choice between saving a Ming Vase and a Chinese
man (I am not sure what the ethnicity has to do with this, except I am pretty
sure what the ethnicity has to do with this), he did not know what he would do.
Nicholson’s statement
of the case has entered into the literature on the protection of cultural
heritage, an aspect of international law that, like so much other elements in
the architecture, arose from the Nuremberg Trials. Alfred Rosenberg was hung
for, among other things, looting cultural treasures – “irreplaceable” objects
of art. The Allied armies, as historians have noted in an aside, showed a
rather spotty adherence themselves to irreplaceable cultural treasures In the casuistic
literature of international law, questions are posed like: say the Chartres
cathedral was occupied by a hostile force taking potshots at the American army.
Would the American army be within its rights to call in a strike and obliterate
the thing? Popper would no doubt not
have approved of the whole attitude of these questions, in which individual
lives are divided up in value according to sides, after which you get to using
your own cultural heritage, ie bombs, bombers, drones and the lot. The notion that one would never sacrifice a human
life for an art object must have seemed a bit archaic to Popper himself in the
decade after he posed his question, for, as is well known, between 1914 and
1918 twenty million people were sacrificed to make sure the Austrians didn’t
invade the territory of the Serbians after a crown prince was assassinated in
Sarajevo. After World War II, where the
free peoples of the world and their counterparts, the nasty totalitarian
communists, had agreed to raise the stakes to nuclear annihilation, it would
seem that the problem of who to sacrifice at the Louvre, or on a trolley track,
should take back seat to the question of why our systems were based, literally,
on sacrificing everybody. The latter is a problem that is still unsorted out,
hence the voices in D.C. calling for a nuclear exchange who are also bitching
that gas has gone up by 50 cents a gallon. The apocalypse will be trivial.
Another way of asking
the question is: if the Athenians and the Spartans had had forty thousand
nuclear bombs between them, should they have let go to defend their various
principles, and would we, looking back, decide nothing in human history was as
important as their dispute?
But this is an
unprofitable discussion, since the people who control the bombs will do what
they do. Don’t we all gag at gnats and swallow camels, to quote the savior? And
the value of an art piece has always posed a certain conundrum. In 1910, Popper
could depend on his readers thinking that art works are invaluable, meaning
unexchangeable – being unique - in some
idealistic sense. Now, our sense of the artmarket has long trumped our sense of
art. If Russell was asked if he’d save 85 million dollars – the price of a Van
Gogh, say – or a baby, it would make for an easier answer, philosophically,
even if every bank robbery movie tells you that some people’s answer would be
unphilosophical, and those people draw an audience. However, even if the price
put on the art work destroys, or at least erodes, the idea of the
irreplaceability of the art work, so that the higher the price, the higher the
triviality – there are still those – even me I’d say – who believe in that
woozy superiority and irreplaceability of the Louvre’s treasures. I leave the
artmarket and its monkey shines behind, since the one thing we know about those prices
is that they are not paid by expert art lovers, but by sad sack billionaires. The
Bill Gates, the Elon Musk – they have the trustworthy art judgment of your
average clerk in the adult video place. Or I should say, their judgment will probably
be below the clerk’s. No, the human scale that counts here is still, I’d like
to say, the scale Popper started out with.
The motif of the value
of the artwork versus that of the human being, though dented by the general
discredit that accompanies trading the sacred aura of the artwork for a price
tag, is still a topic … among those, mostly, who care about art. In my favourite
of John Banville’s novels, The Book of Evidence, the narrator does kill a person
for a painting. Freddie Montgomery steals the painting for a gang that has his
wife more or less hostage. But the killing – of a servant girl with a hammer –
is not a matter of sacrificing a person for a Vermeer. Rather, it is the final event in a life that
has spun out of control – Montgomery’s – and his crime is an ethical
carelessness that extends to all parts of his life. I read that novel at a time
when I was feeling that I had been living a life of extreme ethical negligence
in the deepest sense, and it hit me hard. One of the paradoxes of selfishness
is that it blinds the self, since the self, in us social monkeys, is rooted
from the beginning in others. To disconnect is to float in another medium, one that
dissolves the self in its selfishness. The bloat is fatal.
Perhaps Banville inherits
his plot not from Beckett, the model he often holds up, but from Yeats, whose
lifelong pondering of the sacrifice of life for the work keeps coming back again
and again, especially in the late poems. Life, for Yeats, is a fire of long
duration in the Louvre, threatening to destroy everything, as it destroyed
Byzantium, and his solution is to harness that fire to the work – but it is a
solution he could never be happy with.
The intellect of man is forced to choose
Perfection of the life, or of the work,
And if it take the second must refuse
A heavenly mansion, raging in the dark.
