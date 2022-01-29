post-dogma

Commentaire, the French magazine (a thick journal, to use the Russian phrase), was founded on the idea that communism in France, and more generally Marxism, required gravediggers. The last phrase of the Cold War was, intellectually, a mop up operation, destroying the utopias of the postwar years in the “West” – as the loose coalition of nation states, from Germany to Australia, were called by the Cold Warriors. The name and concept was wrested out of a conservative historiography that had left its sad mark in Germany. The “West” of course called for an “East” – and in due time a South and a North.
I’ve been reading its
back pages, and came upon Jacques Revel’s introduction to a rather obscure
French philosophe of the early 19th century, Theodor Jouffroy (1796-1842),
whose essay, How Dogmas Finish, had a little cult following of rather
disparate figures since it was published in The Globe on May 24, 1825: Sainte-Breuve, Louis Aragon, and a communist
clique that included Andre Thirion. Jouffroy’s
essay is an attempt, after the restauration, to sort out the good and the bad
from the French revolution and, in general, the modernisation of the 18th
century. It is a project that attracted the great Liberals of the 19th
century, with Jouffroy’s essay striking notes that one hears, as well, in John
Stuart Mill’s much more famous essay on Coleridge. For Revel, of course, the “dogma”
in Jouffroy’s title – an obvious reference to the Church – was applicable to
communism in the 20th century. As Communism, according to the Cold
War liberals, was the heir of the negative side of the French revolution, one
wanted a history to show how it went so wildly bad – how it became the God that
failed. The mopping up operation in the 1980s, when the failure of communism, embodied
in the Soviet Union, was pretty much a given on all sides, required some larger
historiographic framework. Of course, the framework at hand, totalitarianism
versus authoritarianism (the latter justifying putting Pinochet’s Chile, the junta’s
Argentina, the death squads of El Salvador and the dictatorship in South Korea
and Taiwan in the “Free world” camp), was being given a good workout by the
Americans. Yet it did not accord enough energy to classical liberalism.
Theodore Jouffroy is
recognizably a contemporary of Stendhal – his French has that malleable structure,
like, famously, Napoleon’s letters to the troops. The thesis Jouffroy pursues
is about the “post-truth” era of a systematic belief system begins the process
of the system’s loss of power – its hold on the masses. This elevates the intellectual
to a high place, one in which the discovery of truth, for instance, about the
facts of the Christian religion, leads from desire for truth itself to a
strategic power position in a society whose rulers want those facts obscured.
“… if the beliefs by
which power lives and reigns are destroyed, power will fall with them, and with
power those who held it; the power will pass to new doctrines; it will be
exercised by their partisans; in a word, the revolution of ideas will bring in
its train a complete revolution in interests; everything that is will find
itself threatened by everything that will be.”
Jouffroy accords a
strong place, in his schema, to ridicule and mockery. Here I think his essay
still has a certain pertinence. In the era of media penetration of all spheres
of private life, mockery and ridicule have a political potency that has not
been properly theorized. John Stuart Mill was too English to go here. In French
culture, however, ridicule has a strong place in the mix of reasons to hold a
belief. To welcome ridicule is the move of either a saint or a fool. Ridicule
arisesas a consequence of the subtle detachment of passion from belief. To
belief passionately becomes ridiculous. This is the trap set by the philosophe
for the devout. It is a dangerous trap, however, since it can catch the
philosophe as well – after all, why be so passionate about the truth as to set
about discovering it? “Thus the people despair of the truth. They only see
tricksters around them. They become defiant towards all, and think that in this
world the unique business is to be as little miserable as possible; and that it
is crazy to lend an ear to the beautiful discourse and big words of the truth,
of justice, of human dignity; that religion and morality are only means to
catch them and to make them serve projects that hardly touch them. They become skeptical
about everything, save their own interest; and passing from indifference for
every dogma and for every party, that value as best only that which costs them
least.”
The social costs of
enlightenment – a theme that we are riding down in our own era of dying dogmas.
Jouffroy's essay was translated in the 1840s by George Ripley. His Ethics was translated by Emerson's friend, William Channing. I'm sure that Emerson comments in his Journals about Jouffroy somewhere.
