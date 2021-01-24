Vandalism and the souring of the world

There is a small
subset of historians in France who have mulled the politics of vandalism,
starting with James Guillaume’s “Gregoire and vandalism” in 1901. The locus
classicus, here, is Abbe Gregoire’s speeches in the Assembly in 1794 against “vandalism”,
which he saw as harming both the Republic and Christianity. In his memoirs,
Gregoire famously wrote: “I created the world to kill the thing.” This is the type
of claim that invites counter-claims, especially by that counter-claiming
tribe, the philologists. They love nothing better than to trump the claim to
some “first use” of a word by finding previous uses. The cross-breeding between
the philologist and the historians of the Revolution – also a notoriously
bickering tribe – has created marginal firefights for more than a century.
Gabriel Springarth’s article in Annales historiques de la
revoluition francaise from 1980 is entitled: On revolutionary vandalism (1792-1794).
It is an important summing up of the political imagery associated with the
vandal. In the last four years, the political use and misuse of the vandalism
charge has suddenly become pertinent both in France and the U.S. When the
Gilets Jaunes came to Paris from out there in the fields – or, actually, out
there in the suburbs, and from the 20th arrondissement, where one
can still barely afford to live, etc. – the Macronic reaction focused very much
on smashed glass and the grafitti on the arc de triomphe – as well as some of
the small pickaxe work on said monument to French victory. In the U.S., about
the same time, there was, firstly, the battle of the Confederate monuments,
followed up by the extreme right’s trampling through the Capitol with
Confederate flags fluttering.
: «... to destroy the statues is not, as they
claim, to destroy despotism: it means destroying monuments erected by the arts,
and which do honor to the arts. Let me remind you that artists of all nations
have have studied their art before the statues of Caligula and Nero which were wrested
from the hands of the Goths and the Vandals.”
This touches on the whole field in which politics, symbol,
art and history are interconnected. Springarth
connects Reboul’s discourse with the Enlightenment program, which posed itself
against “barbarism”, quoting Diderot from 1754: By barbarism, I mean ... that
dark disposition which renders a person insensible to the charms of nature and
art, and to the sweetness [douceurs] of society. In fact, how else do we call
those who mutilate statues which have been saved from the ruins of ancient Rome
other than as barbarians?”
The sweetness of society – a major theme for Roberto Calasso
in his maddeningly charming book, The Ruin of Karsch, which stages an encounter
between the ancien regime and the genocide in Cambodia – the latter taken as
the endpoint of one kind of dialectic of the Enlightenment. In his chapter, The
Origins of Sweetness, he begins with an anecdote about sacrifice from Frazer.
In one ritual that Frazer describes, pieces of cake are put in a hat. One piece
is blackened with charcoal. The pieces are drawn out of the hat by a select
number of persons in an order, and the one who gets the blackened slice is
sacrificed to Baal.
Wittgenstein commented on this passage that the use of cake –
of sweetness – to convey a sentence of death is “particularly terrible (almost
like betrayal by a kiss)”. One of Calasso’s questions, which may seem different
in Italian, where Dolce vita is still a living phrase, is how sweetness fell
out of our social order. It was, as per the citation from Diderot, a way of
talking about what the good life was about in that moment in the ancien regime
in which it was suspected, on a large scale, that God was dead.
“After the Revolution, progress forgets sweetness. Its heart
does not want it, since it is there that the demon of indefinite process dwells.
Its reason does not want it, since reason now claims to be based on the
Revolution, hence on the moment when sweetness was killed. And according to
reason’s immense fallacy, the sacrificial victim was to be seen as the Enemy.
Even its legacy could be contagious. When the very memory of sweetness is
eliminated, when all history becomes son et lumiere and no longer cohabitation
with protective shadows, then certain well-mening, distressing expressions begin
to appear (“leisure time”, “quality of life”), just as people began to talk
about “landscape” after nature had already been disfigured.”
Calasso’s thought springs from the roots of reaction. It is not
wrong for all of that, although it ignores another Enlightenment theme, which
found the roots of sweetness – sugar – and its production to be the imposition
of the least sweet of all things, slavery, on a goodly portion of humanity –
dark shadows indeed. The transposition from honey cakes to sugar cakes has been
perpetually caught in the Middle Passage. It is, even now.
Still, there is something to the idea that sweetness, the
sweetness of our compact, or lack of it, is in question when we talk about the
politics of vandalism and we ask: who are the vandals? In the case of the
Gilets Jaunes, I think the vandals clearly sit on the throne – or in the
president’s house – and have sat there for decades. The neoliberal turn is a
form of higher vandalism, in which monuments are judged as tourist attractions,
and art is a matter of “thought leaders” giving Ted talks. The sweetness is
drained form the social compact. And the two forms of diagonal protest, one
reactionary, one revolutionary, have emerged around the wound, around a certain fatal sourness in our social arrangements.
