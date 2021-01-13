The curious case of the missing dogs

Popular Posts Handwriting I don’t remember my first writing lessons. The bubble and squeak of my first letters, those wobbly circles and jerkily disproportionate l...

poem In the pool at Aquaboulevard the swimmers bob in the denatured wave for five minutes every hour. I check the affiche for the sli...

Dis-identification politics To judge that a thing is bad is a philosophical task, but in the novel of real life, we more often judge that a person is bad. We more oft...