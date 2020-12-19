A ticklish situtation: me and clever Hans

“A well regarded psychologist once wrote down the proposition:
... for the animals are not capable of smiling and laughing.” – Robert Musil,
Can a horse laugh?
When I was a kid, I was subject to a peculiar syndrome. Kids
all laugh, of course – or at least this is true in the normal course of events,
social and neurological. And I laughed, too. But unlike most of my friends, I
was sometimes truly overcome by laughter. A joke, or something that I found
funny, if nobody else did, would sometimes set off an almost epileptic series
of laughs. I would begin to choke on laughing, and then that I was laughing and
choking would itself seem funny. Soon I was panting between laughs, crying,
walking around, rolling on the floor. I could not stop myself. Every time I
did, every time I was able to make myself pause, something would happen – my parents
or my friends would say something, or I would, fatally, think something – and I’d
be off again. This didn’t happen all of the time, thank God, but it happened
enough that I got a reputation for being an easy laugher. My friends, sometimes
to target me, in a teasing way, would tell me a joke at the wrong time – like when
I was drinking milk in the school cafeteria – which would have a disastrous
effect on me.
Over the years, I stopped having these fits of laughter –
for the most part. I have had them a few times since I got married. For
instance, last night. We were playing a dice tic tac toe game with Adam. And
arguing about rules. Games are fun, but arguing about rules is divine. I’ve
always thought, which is why few people volunteer to play games with me. Anyway,
one thing led to another and that we were arguing about the O or the X seemed
funny to me, and then funnier, and then the funniest thing that ever happened,
and I could not stop laughing. Luckily, I was not eating. This went on for five
to ten minutes, alarming my wife and delighting Adam.
Perhaps I was laughing at the whole year.
In the Posthumous Papers of a Living Author, Robert Musil
collected a lot of his ephemera – and Musil’s ephemera is worth the collected
works of most authors. One of the essays is about a laughter and the beast –
the beast in question being a horse. This was in the days before World War I – “since
the war, horses have stopped laughing”. According to Musil’s biographer, Corino, in August
1913 Robert and his wife, Martha, took their honeymoon in Italy. The
countryside was very close to Rome at that date – Italy was where Europeans
from France and Germany went to enjoy a vacation from modernity, which of
course made all the Italian futurists spit. The horse in question was a workhorse
– no pony, and no battle or police horse, but a fine young beast on a fine
sunny day. Musil observes that horses, who have four “shoulders” and so four
armpits, are approximately twice as susceptible as human beings to being tickled
in these vital areas. A boy was petting the horse, “... this horse seemed to
have a particularly sensitive spot on the innerside of the shoulder, and
everytime when it was touched there, it could not keep from laughing.”
The boy, of course, decided to stroke it just there with the
grooming comb, and predictably the horse tried to get out of being tickled: it
wiggled away, and it tried to butt the boy away with i “its nose, but it was no
use.
I recognize this tickle situation – who doesn’t? “And when
he came close to the armpit with the comb, the horse could no longer stand it:
he turned on his legs, his whole body shuddered and he drew his lips back from his
teeth, as far as he could. He acted, for several seconds, exactly as a person
does who one tickles so much that he can no longer laugh.”
The mysterious connection between the tickle and the laugh –
the pleasant torture of the whole thing – is a strong element in our natural
histories, I think. It extends from sex, with its masochistic properties, to the whole general humor that makes up “being
happy” or “being unhappy.”
p.s. Musil, according to Corino, was a school friend of the
psychologist Oskar Pfungst, best known for his work on “clever Hans”, a horse who
could supposedly add numbers and distinguish colors. Pfungst showed that Hans
were really just responding to unconscious signs made by his owner – which, in
my opinion, is much more impressive than adding up 2 plus 2, although it leads
only to Houyhnhnm sociability instead of accounting.
