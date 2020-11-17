What is this poem selling?
For the plausible, the uncle looking man
On the You Tube channel is definitive:
It is by selling that we die and live
All things we see above us
And the terror in which we are dressed
Is to sell something to someone
And so on. I was impressed
By this cosmic vision. When God made the earth
And it was good – it was to sell
And even the devil is a pr man
Marketing property in hell.
Well well well. Everything is sales,
And always be closing,
you hear?
This poem is selling an irony
While I’m shedding a tear in my beer.
O O, I can’t argue with the uncle looking man
But suspect selling everything’s a bad bad plan.
- Karen Chamisso
No comments:
Post a Comment