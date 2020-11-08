Political advice, of a kind, from your friend and mine: Northrop Frye

In my opinion, one of the worst pieces of advice in all American history is: 'when they go low, we go high.' This is not just appeasement, it is smug appeasement - the kind of passive aggressive gesture that makes you want to go lower. It is a symptom of what George Santayana called America's genteel culture. So what is the counter-model to be adopted by those rejoicing in the ruin of Trumplandia - or its temporary ruin?
American politics is a
revenger tragedy, and the liberal difficulty - liberalism in the purest sense -
is to disentangle the toils that keep the revengers and the offenders united in
the slaughterhouse. One can't pretend the slaughterhouse isn't there. Or lift
yourself out of the revenger tragedy by thinking pure thoughts. Who by
thinking, as the Man sez, can grow a cubit taller?
The liberal answer
must, at last, make peace with ritual. Rituals operate in the now - they have
the vaguest sense of the long term. The now has to be welcomed: the spontaneous
overflow of gloating, cursing, crying, laughter can't be dealt with by
references to page 454 of the U.S. Treasury's report on the budget deficit.
So, how to be low in a
limited sense? Here, politicians should turn to their well thumbed copy of
Northrop Frye's Anatomy of Criticism, who gives a good hint for those caught in
a revenger tragedy:
"We
notice however the frequency of the device of making the revenge come from
another world, through gods or ghosts or oracles. This device expands the
conceptions of both nature and law beyond the limits of the obvious and
tangible. It does not thereby transcend those conceptions, as it is still
natural law that is manifested by thetragic action. Here we see the tragic hero
as disturbing a balance
in
nature, nature being conceived as an order stretching over the
two
kingdoms of the visible and the invisible, a balance which
sooner
or later must right itself. The righting of the balance is what
the
Greeks called nemesis: again, the agent or instrument of nemesis may be human
vengeance, ghostly vengeance, divine vengeance,
divine
justice, accident, fate or the logic of events, but the essential
thing
is that nemesis happens, and happens impersonally, unaffected,
as
Oedipus Tyrannus illustrates, by the moral quality of human
motivation
involved. In the Oresteia we are led from a series
of
revenge-movements into a final vision of natural law, a universal
compact
in which moral law is included and which the gods, in the
person
of the goddess of wisdom, endorse. Here nemesis, like its
counterpart
the Mosaic law in Christianity, is not abolished but fulfilled:
it is
developed from a mechanical or arbitrary sense of restored
order,
represented by the Furies, to the rational sense of it
expounded
by Athene."
So, that's the plan,
guys and dolls. Let's hop to it!
