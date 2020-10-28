Prospero's country: race and political journalism

The term “white privilege” has never been my favorite. It
seems like teacher’s pet or something – some mild insult. It is a coinage that purifies a violent
history of racism. But I have learned not to kick against the lingo du jour too
hard. In the case of political reporting, it gives us a useful tool.
It is the contention of the polls that Trump is the favored
candidate of the white majority in this country. How favored? I’d take Pew’s
poll, done in August, as a benchmark, which puts the support at 54 percent.
It is through this mirror we must go in order to understand
the peculiar liberal reporting about Trump. We have to remember that the media,
while full of diversity hires, God bless em, is strongly moved by the white
community. The Neiman lab recently studied seven surveys of newspapers, and
reported:
“About three-quarters of
newsroom employees are non-Hispanic white, compared with about two-thirds of
all U.S. workers, according to a 2018 analysis from the Pew Research Center. About half of newsroom staff are
white men, compared with about a third of the overall workforce. Newsroom
diversity remains far below the goal the American Society of News Editors set in 1978 “of minority employment by the year 2000 equivalent to the
percentage of minority persons within the national population.”
According to the Columbia Press Review, in the category of
“newspaper leadership”, only 13% is non-white.
The political news, going all the way back to the mythical
founding, is immersed, saturated with, redolent of, rolling in, drowned dead
in, digested by, lock and stock, for better or worse, for richer or poorer
white privilege on steroids. In the Trump era, this has led to any number of
news phenom. My favorite is the “my parents have been driven crazy by Fox News”
sub-genre. This has become one of the knickknacks of the Trump era, up there
with the MAGA hat. And just as the Maga hat rarely sits on the head of a person
of color, the my Trumpist parents meme is rarely if ever penned by a person of
color.
This is where I think things get interesting. There’s a
story in the NYT that disputes the mere “poll”results, showing that Biden is
heavily favored in Pennsylvania, with one reporter’s experience that the
Trumpists seem triumphant in his Pennsylvania.
“Polls show Mr. Biden leading
by five to 13 points, but I grew up around here and am dubious.
This place — the land of hoagies and Bradley Cooper and Rocky Balboa worship
and Tina Fey’s “Cousin Karen” accent — has transmogrified into Trumplandia.”
In timehonored NYT fashion, in order to show that there is a
lot of support for Trump in the Philadelphia suburbs, our intrepid reporter
goes to a Trump store, selling Trump memorabilia, and interviews people there
to get their view of things. This has been going on since 2016 – white quasi liberal reporters
going and interviewing white ‘working class’ people and asking them whether
Trump isn’t icky, and whether the high school president shouldn’t be a candidate
from the debate club with a high SAT score. Laughs abound.
“Isn’t she bothered by the
president’s loud mouth and tetchy Twitter fingers? “There’s a shock factor, for
sure,” Ms. Girard said, “but I think we know what to expect now.” She added,
“He’s not a politician, and that’s why he works for us.”
What about his flirtation with
white supremacists? “I’m sick of people coming to me and telling me I’m a
racist because I’m Republican,” Ms. Girard said. “My son is half Puerto Rican.
I don’t understand where that comes from.”
Granted, these women were
voluntarily at the Trump Store, but there seemed to be nothing about the past
four years that gave them pause.”
That is an intro clause for
the books. Gee, volunteers at the Trump store, weirdly enough, are for Trump!
I don’t remember this kind of
reporting about Bush. Was there ever a NYT reporter who interviewed a Bush
supporter in 2004 and asked, well, what about Bush’s flippant negligence of
intelligence about Al Qaeda that led directly to the WTC attack? Cause that
kind of question wouldn’t be nice. We were all – that is, all us white people –
in this together, in the Great Moderation!
White privilege has to be
treated dialectically to be a tool of analysis. That means not treating “white”
as a homogeneous term. In fact, the divide between a white minority that has
adopted liberal social views while benefitting from the neoliberal era and a
white majority that has kept its views from 1968 or 1972 and benefitted either
enormously or not at all – that familiar far right coalition of the pissed off
proles and the pissed off plutocrats – has upended political reporting. The
earthquake of 2016 was exactly about this: the confidence of the white minority,
which infuses the culture of the media, was shaken in two ways: first, the
discovery of the white other in their midst, and second, the falsification of
all the big data tech that they had confidently assembled to ‘predict’ the
election.
First it was the Great
Moderation, where we could predict downturns and let the private sphere deal
with them with prods here and there, de-regulating merrily, betrayed us. And
now our polling had gone awry!
Myself, I am going with the
polls than with the reporter who finds, shockingly, that people working at a
Trump store support Trump. OTOH, I am not invested in predicting the winners in
an American election. I think other predictable events are much more important:
the prediction, for instance, that the effects of climate change is going to be
getting much much worse; the prediction that the American political system is
helpless to nudge, budge or blow up the plutocratic grip on American society;
the prediction that, for most people, college tuition loans and medical costs are
going to contour lives more and more; the prediction that the hollowing out of
American manufacturing, and the nationwide bet on the speculative economy in
non-productive products, is going to produce ever more violence – these are
predictions I’m going with vis a vis America.
Prospero’s country.
