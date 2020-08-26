Quiet history

I wonder if French ears have picked up on the subtle difference in the soundscape. In the 20s, when American literature shifted to Paris, the Americans lived in their own bubble, and the French in their’s. There’s a wonderful book by the Canadian writer Paul Glassco, Memoirs of Montparnasse, about the Americans - and Canadians. It was a tribe concerned with art, sex, and drinking, and the vague perception that the French were either experts at all these things, unlike the Puritanical Americans, or at least took a laissez faire attitude. It was a great exculpatory myth for a lot of bad behavior. It goes back from before the twenties - it is in Hnery James’ The Ambassadors, and Edith Wharton's The Custom of the Country. It has lasted to this day: check out NYT bestsellers, where there is, standardly, once a year at least some little book about French eating, seduction, etc.
I think of Nietzsche, who hung out in backwaters of Italy – although
he showed the good taste to prefer Turin – and who had an ear:
“What comes out worst in translating from one language to
another is the tempo of its style: which has its footing in the character of
the race, physiologically speaking, in the average tempo of its “metabolism”.
There are honorably meant translations that are almost falsifications, inadvertent
vulgarisations of the original, simply because its pleasing tempo and bravura
cannot be translated, the property which leap over and helps us to escape all
the menace of things.”
No comments:
Post a Comment