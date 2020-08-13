ORWELL AND THE 1619 PROJECT

avoided the topic of slavery and was thus objectively anti-slavery –from Cotton’s.
For those interested in the older, liberal American
historiography, where the faith is that America has from the beginning been a
nation tending towards progressive moral values, it is interesting to see the
mishmash the old school Americanists have to make of the obvious, the moves to
avoid what stares you in the face: the U.S. was originally a nation with
millions of slaves, owned by millions of whites, with Northern states adopting
an anti-slave and pro-segregationist position regarding African-Americans. I’d
recommend a thread by Nicholas Guyatt, who gave Wilenz such a hard time in his
review of No Property in Man in the New York Review of Books. https://twitter.com/NicholasGuyatt/status/1291724388174385152
In the thread, Guyatt connects Madison’s
conviction that slavery was wrong (in spite of the fact that Madison was a
slaveowner) with Madison’s conviction that black Americans had to be shipped
back to Africa – the latter being Madison’s condition for “emancipation”.
All of this is part of a larger emergence from the Cold War
myth of the “free world”. The dawn of democracy in America didn’t happen until
the 1960s, with the fall of Jim Crow restrictions on black voting and political
participation. In France, it wasn’t until the 1940s that women could vote, and
there was no voting rights for citizens of French colonies. Similarly, the UK
was an empire that basically ruled India as it wanted to until 1947, Kenya
until 1956, etc.
Orwell, in from one of his less quoted essays, Not Counting N***, written in 1939, made the same point. Orwell takes on the idea that the alliances shaping up are between “democracies” and the fascists. He is ostensibly reviewing a book by a Mr. Streit, advocating a union of the Western Democracies:
“Mr Streit himself is not a hypocrite, but his vision is limited.
Look
again at his list of sheep and goats. No need to boggle at the
goats
(Germany, Italy and Japan), they are goats right enough, and
bilhes
at that. But look at the sheep ! Perhaps the USA will pass
inspection
if one does not look too closely. But what about France ? What
about
England ? What about even Belgium and Holland ? Like
everyone of
his school of thought, Mr Streit has coolly lumped the huge British
and French empires—in essence nothing but mechanisms for
exploiting
cheap coloured labour—under the heading of democracies!“
Orwell had a blind spot about America, which he often
confused with the country in Mark Twain’s Tom Sawyer. He knew and sometimes
gestured at the apartheid, but he never really had a clear vision of how
central it was to the United States – a vision on par with his clear-sighted
view of the meaning and function of the colonies. Until a couple of years ago,
Orwell’s view that the Democracies were props for a race-based oligarchy would not
have found any space in the New York Times. Now, with the 1619 project, it has:
with significant upset to the heirs of the Cold War anti-communist coalition.
These larger forces are what connect the diverse, rather
manic responses of the Never-Trump crowd, the 90s liberalism crowd, and the anti-cancel
culture crowd. It is one thing to call the Iraq invasion a mistake, but to doubt
that the United States is a nation animated by a moral call – rather than just
a nation – really seems, to these people, a plunge into relativism and
nihilism.
!
