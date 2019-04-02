Pseudo-keynesian winter: a tale from the end of civilization

Popular Posts Fair, Forum, Market I have been thinking about Turgot’s entry on the Foire in the Encyclopedie ever since I read Rosanvallon’s analysis of it in his book on the...

The Zarquawi effect in France In the movie Vice , which I saw this Christmas and heartily recommend, there is a sequence on how Zarquawi, an Iraqi thug who called hi...

The phantoms of ideology You can skip this boring part ... LI has not been able to keep up with Chabert in her multi-entry assault on Derrida. As in a proper duel, t...